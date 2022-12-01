Read full article on original website
Siggy S
4d ago
it would be great if they had a better pickup and drop off section available. Maybe some carriages or some transportation for crowds coming and going..
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
Christmas tree stolen from Rockwell town gazebo
ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself; someone stole the town Christmas tree that was set up in the gazebo in Rockwell. Town officials confirm that the tree was taken either Thursday night or Friday morning. The town made a post on its...
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Gastonia Gathers To Celebrate Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. — Hundreds of people turned out in Gastonia for this year’s Christmas in the City Parade on Sunday. Dozens of floats, along with several high school bands, glided down Main Street. The parade featured Santa, entertainment, and vendors. Some familiar faces from WCCB-TV also got to...
WATCH NOW: Statesville Mayor, Santa light the downtown Christmas tree
For more photos from the Christmas tree lighting, please see Page A3 and online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. While he might be a little taller than your average elf, Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh was Santa's helper on Thursday night as the two arrived in a convertible for Statesville's Christmas tree lighting.
Mooresville Fire offers photos with antique fire truck to help the hungry
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue officials are allowing people to take holiday photos with their 1938 fire truck in return for canned food donations. The antique firetruck will be located outside of Town Hall on main street from 9 a.m. to dusk on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
Photo Gallery: 6th Annual Troutman Christmas Parade
Hundreds of people lined Eastway Drive in Troutman on a damp Saturday morning to usher in the holiday season at the town’s 6th Annual Christmas Parade. The hour-long parade featured 100 entries, 200 vehicles, and an estimated 600 people participants. Spectators cheered a wide variety of parade participants, including the South Iredell and Statesville high school bands, floats, Acrofitness kids’ tumbling feats, Scouts, beauty queens, antique and show cars, bedecked tractors, Grinches, and elected officials.
North Carolina woman wins $3 million after buying $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Troutman Christmas Parade marches on despite Saturday's rain
To see more photos from the Troutman Christmas Parade please see Page A8 and online at www.statesville.com or Facebook. A little bit of rain didn’t stop the Troutman Christmas Parade on Saturday. Folks brought their rain gear and gathered in Troutman to watch high school bands, pageant queens and youth football champs ride in the annual event.
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, NC
Concord is a charming city located in the heart of Cabarrus County, which won the All-American City Award in 2004. German and Scots-Irish immigrants initially set up Concord around 1750. It is now part of the Charlotte metropolitan area's northeast region, experiencing fast growth. The name Concord was chosen following...
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
Researchers picked up the fish Thursday and brought it back to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Gaston County Mugshots December 3rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, December 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
Receive Your 2022 Personalized Letter from Santa!
Santa's workshop is busier than ever this year, making sure that every child gets both what they want and what they need as we say "goodbye" to 2022!. Our friends at Small Hands Big Art have also been busy in their workshop - providing mixed media and clay-creating classes for your kiddos so that they, too, can be just like Santa's Elves: making, creating and gifting!
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
NC housekeeper aims to mop up $2 million lottery prize with prize wheel
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 75-year-old Gardner-Webb University housekeeper is looking to clean up after he spins the prize wheel in hopes of taking home $2 million. On Tuesday, Johnnie Bostic, of Polkville in Cleveland County, will spin the wheel after winning the chance from a $10 Bigger Spin scratchoff ticket, according to the N.C. Education […]
North Carolina Man Just Might Have The World’s Largest Hot Sauce Collection
Twenty-six years ago, Vic Clinco’s wife bought him some bottles of hot sauce. Since then, Vic’s collection has grown to roughly 11,000 bottles. It has even moved with him from Arizona to High Point, North Carolina, where it’s now on display in his basement. According to WFMY-TV,...
