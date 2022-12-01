Read full article on original website
Related
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird
At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
Christmas party brawl between Grinch and reindeer leads to arrest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some Christmas party guests are going to be on the Santa's naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called. The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting. Traverse City Police were called...
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Interlochen Man Dies in Crash at Chums Corner
Michigan State Police say a driver likely suffered a medical emergency when he crashed his car at Chums Corner. Troopers say the 48-year-old Interlochen man crossed the center line and clipped another car. He then appears to have left the road and hit a tree. When they found him, troopers...
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
Cadillac Man’s Bad Construction Business Earns Him 2 Arrest Warrants
A Cadillac man has been charged for defrauding people through building projects more than a year after the first complaint. They say he was even wanted in Grand Traverse County for the same exact thing at the time. State Police were tipped off about Jakob Dexter-Mattson-Frontera’s business, J-Dub Construction, in...
Here’s Why Grand Traverse County’s Online Court Records Database Was Down For A Month
Did you know that, every day, the Grand Traverse County Court Records Office processes dozens or even hundreds of searches of local criminal and civil court records? Employers use the database to conduct background checks on new hires. Local nonprofits use it to vet prospective volunteers. Lawyers use it to check on prior cases. Journalists use it as a research tool in their reporting. Some locals might even conduct background searches from time to time as a means of learning more about new neighbors, people they meet through online dating platforms, or other acquaintances.
Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
This Small Wisconsin Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Wisconsin, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Badger State? It appears that Wisconsin's small towns are finally getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sister Bay is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
