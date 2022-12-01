Read full article on original website
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan
Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan’s Minimum Wage is About to Increase on New Year’s Day
There's good news for anyone in Michigan who makes minimum wage, as the state is set to raise the hourly pay for minimum wage employees on January 1, 2023. Michigan's minimum wage is set to go from $9.87 to $10.10 as of the first of the new year. There is, however, pending litigation that could derail the increase.
Michigan Man With Autism Inspires Mom to Coauthor Children’s Book
A Michigan woman has written a children's book with inspiration from her autistic son, who also illustrated the publication. Deborah Prince and her son Benjamin are the coauthors of a children's book they have published together called 'Trenton the Turtle.' Prince says she drew inspiration from her 22-year-old son Benjamin who has autism.
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
NCG Cinemas to Host Free Holiday Family Film Festival
Enjoy classic holiday movies for free at NCG theatres around Michigan. Save some money and get ready to take in some free holiday-themed movies at your local NCG theatre. NCG's Free Holiday Family Film Fest has returned for 2022 and it starts this weekend. For the next three weekends, along...
Can You Legally Shoot a Coyote On Your Property in Michigan?
Have you ever seen a coyote lingering near or around your yard and wondered whether or not you could legally shoot them here in Michigan?. This was the subject of discussion in a Facebook group recently and people kept going back and forth on what they believed was the law. Well, we decided to do a little digging to find out Michigan's laws on killing coyotes.
Michigan’s Taproot to Reunite for First Time in 10 Years at 2023 Festival
Welcome (back), Taproot! Fans can look forward to the members of the nu-metal era band hopping back up onstage in 2023, participating in the Blue Ridge Rock Festival. The news was revealed by the festival's organizers, as the Blue Ridge Rock Fest has become known for staging several reunion shows over its short run of operation. Just last year, Blue Ridge Rock Fest had singer Josey Scott reuniting with Saliva as well as reunion performances from God Forbid, Kittie, Shadows Fall and Union Underground among others. While the full 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival full lineup won't be revealed for quite some time, they not only announced the Taproot reunion but used it as a platform to ask fans of the festival which other reunions they'd like to see.
Guns N’ Roses Suing Texas Store for Using Their Name
Guns N' Roses has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against an online gun store for unspecified damages. Attorneys say Texas Guns and Roses is trying to trick customers into thinking they are associated with the group. The lawsuit, obtained by City News Service, accuses Texas Guns and...
Check Your Piggy Banks! Those Michigan Quarters Could Be Worth $11 Each
Cha-Ching! You may want to break open those piggy banks and empty those coin jars because you may have a little extra unexpected cash flow just laying around. In a recent report spilled the beans on those U.S. Mint State Quarters, that were created from 1999 to 2008, having a little more value than they originally did, some as much a $55 each. Now, before you get all excited, most likely your quarter is worth exactly that, 25 cents, but if it happens to be perfectly in mint condition it could get you $1. Still, there are a few coins out there that are worth even more.
Michigan Truck Drivers: Stop Doing This Before You Kill Someone
We all have our preferences when it comes to the size of what we want to drive. I'm a fan of a small car, but being originally from a southern state, I've driven and ridden shotgun in more than my fair share of trucks and SUVs. Recently while driving through...
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
