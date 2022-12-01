Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Missing keepsake mysteriously returned to Kansas City-area family
An Independence family says a stuffed animal containing a special recording was returned after it was mistakenly donated to a thrift store.
KCMO man says city left him in dark, wants light pole returned to neighborhood
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is blaming the city for leaving him in the dark without answers after removing a light pole from his neighborhood.
Man charged in Shawnee deadly shooting, others remain in custody
Kansas man Fernando Reyes-Lara has been charged with 1st-Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the death of 25-year-old man Jarod Rogers.
Shawnee shooting victim dies from injuries, multiple suspects in custody
Jarod C. Rogers, the victim of a shooting earlier this week in Shawnee, Kansas has died from his injuries, according to police.
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄
It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another
A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection with the death of a child and neglecting another child.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
Public engagement changes status quo in Overland Park
Residents and leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, have noticed changes in how the city council approaches development projects.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
Four Arrested After Chase That Starts in Warrensburg & Ends Near Clinton
On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 1, members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Resolution Team (CRT), Sgt. Mike Bilbruck and Officer Doubledee, attempted a traffic stop on a Ford passenger vehicle within the city limits of Warrensburg. The passenger vehicle failed to yield and proceeded to lead...
KMBC.com
Police in Liberty work to combat shoplifting
LIBERTY, Mo. — Shoplifting has become all too common in the metro this holiday season. It has cost one shopping center in Liberty $80,000 so far this year. Every shirt, on every shelf, is hard work for Jennifer McGuire and easy money for shoplifters. "It is an amazing enterprise....
In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
One critically injured in early morning Brookside fire
One person was critically injured in a Brookside house fire early Friday morning.
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
Paulie’s Penguin Playground in Olathe to close on Christmas
A donation bucket on their front porch collected tens of thousands in donations for the leukemia and lymphoma society.
Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County
A man is charged with eight felonies after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
