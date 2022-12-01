ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Related
KCTV 5

Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick best holiday lights in Johnson County 🎄

It’s become something of an annual December tradition for the Post. Check out last year’s list. There are some old favorites on this year’s list, but we start with a newer entry:. KC Winter Wonderland (Olathe) Located at KC Wine Co.’s vineyard at 13875 S. Gardner Road...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Police in Liberty work to combat shoplifting

LIBERTY, Mo. — Shoplifting has become all too common in the metro this holiday season. It has cost one shopping center in Liberty $80,000 so far this year. Every shirt, on every shelf, is hard work for Jennifer McGuire and easy money for shoplifters. "It is an amazing enterprise....
LIBERTY, MO
Kansas Reflector

In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post In Overland Park and beyond, kindness is our brand in a challenging world appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
KANSAS CITY, MO

