Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars
Don’t look now, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are roaring their way back into playoff contention. It seemed as if their postseason dreams died the moment they hit a 1-6 record. Since then, though, Detroit has won four of their five games, putting them squarely in contention for a potential Wild Card spot […] The post Jared Goff sounds off on Lions’ hot streak after dominant win vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
