Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford for Week 13 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Sporting News
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
Sporting News
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
The veteran QB has missed multiple games this season due to various injuries.
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes explain late field-goal decision vs. Bengals
Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a decision to make with about four minutes remaining in Sunday's game. Patrick Mahomes had just been sacked by the Bengals' Joseph Ossai to set up a fourth-and-7 from the Bengals' 37. Should Kansas City attempt a game-tying 55-yard field goal, or trust Mahomes and the offense to convert?
Texans' Eno Benjamin, Amari Rodgers active for first time, Howard inactive
Texans running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Amari Rodgers are active for the first time since joining the team off waivers.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Matthew Stafford news
It was reported earlier this week that star quarterback Matthew Stafford would be going on the injured reserve list for the Los Angeles Rams. We now have an unfortunate update on the severity of Stafford’s injury. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed...
49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter
Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers release Baker Mayfield? QB's request, Carolina's depth chart prompted move
The Panthers brought the Baker Mayfield era to an abrupt end on the Monday following their bye week. Carolina announced that it had released Mayfield, who began the season as the team's starting quarterback, 13 weeks into the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers acquired Mayfield on July 6 from the...
Broncos inactives: Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy will play in Week 13
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Broncos will be without cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), cornerback Michael Ojemudia, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and safety Anthony Harris on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks injury report – Game 12 at Rams
Welcome to Game 12 of the Seattle Seahawks 2022 season. PNWS has 12s covered with all you need to know for Sunday as the Seahawks make their second trip to SoFi Stadium. Pacific Northwest Sports is here for Seattle Seahawks fans. We have all the facts and tidbits 12s need to know for Sunday’s game. This week Seattle faces the Rams in Los Angeles.
Sporting News
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL coaching rumors: 'I will be back'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is being considered for several potential head coaching jobs in the NFL, per a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. But don't assume Harbaugh is headed back to the league. Several sources told NFL.com their teams have done "background work" on the Michigan...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson injury update: Ravens QB suffers knee sprain, 'week to week,' per John Harbaugh
The Ravens were already operating without their top players at running back, receiver and offensive tackle entering their Week 13 matchup against the Broncos. Now, they might be down to their backup quarterback for "days or weeks" as well, after Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury during the final play of the first quarter.
Sporting News
Browns vs. Texans coverage map: Why most NFL fans can't watch Deshaun Watson return on TV
Since Deshaun Watson's suspension was announced at 11 games, the NFL's Week 13 matchup between Cleveland and Houston has been circled on calendars. Watson came to the Texans with plenty of hype as the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and seemed to live up to the promise, putting together stellar seasons and signing a four-year, $177.5 million extension to remain in Houston. But he became disgruntled with the franchise and requested a trade.
Fire Steve Keim? Arizona Cardinals GM on list of NFL general managers who could be fired
A lot has been made about head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job security with the Arizona Cardinals amid his team's disappointing 4-8 season. But Kingsbury might not be the only person in hot water with the Cardinals. ...
Sporting News
Colts QB options: Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Will Levis among best replacements for Matt Ryan in 2023
The Colts have had a different Week 1 starter at quarterback every year since Andrew Luck's final season in 2018. That streak could well continue into 2023. Indianapolis' current starter, Matt Ryan, hasn't performed well as a starter in 2023. The 37-year-old has struggled with turnovers and sacks and was benched as a result of his performance in the final gasps of the Frank Reich era.
Sporting News
Bengals' win vs. Chiefs, by the numbers: How Joe Burrow beat Patrick Mahomes in third matchup
The rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow has earned comparisons to the one between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. The Chiefs and Bengals quarterbacks added another chapter Sunday, and again the Cincinnati signal-caller came away with the win. In a high-profile Sunday afternoon matchup, the Bengals came out on...
