Chamber Announces Santa’s Christmas Parade Winners
December 5, 2022 (Parade Photos) - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee announces the winners of the 2022 Annual Santa’s Christmas Parade, which was held this past Saturday, December 3rd. The theme for the parade was “Christmas Around the World”. Winners by Category are:
Operation Blue Santa Announces Fundraiser Raffle Winners
December 5, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa had a great turn out for 'Cookies & Cocoa with Santa' thanks to everyone that came out and enjoyed themselves. We would like to say congratulations to our winners of our raffles. Everyone that came was entered into a drawing for Rio Movie Theatre tickets. The winners for 2 movie tickets are Shelley Frame and Ginger Isch. Winner for 4 movie tickets is Jeremy Lane. The big winner for the 55" TV (donated by Blake Furniture - Center), movie goody basket, and $150 Ivan Smith Furniture - Center gift card is Nicole Whitehead.
'Hot Cocoa & A Treat' at Portacool Park on Dec. 10
December 6, 2022 - The F.L. Moffett Family is hosting ‘Hot Cocoa and A Treat’ on Saturday, December 10 at 10am until 11:30am at the Portacool Park Basketball Courts. Activities include Hot Cocoa Bar with sweet treat, basketball with coaches, and books to take home!. Come enjoy and...
Sit with Santa, Meet the Grinch on the Downtown Square! (Pd Adv)
December 5, 2022 - Town and Country Real Estate has teamed up with Primp Salon and are hosting cookies with Santa along with Cocoa with the Grinch on Saturday, December 17th from 4pm until 6pm on the downtown Center square!. Come and sit with Santa and meet the Grinch all...
Johnny H. Harvey
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Watson and Sons Chapel with Bro. Gordon Vaughn and Bro. Michael McArthur officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery in Huxley.
Timpson Parade Brings Christmas Cheer to Downtown Timpson
December 3, 2022 - Christmas cheer in Timpson was a plenty Saturday with the Christmas Parade traveling around the downtown streets lead by the award winning Timpson Bear band. Parade participants included emergency responders, area businesses, church groups, and lots of community members driving golf carts, four wheelers, and more! To view photos from the parade, click here.
Museum Open House for "Toys and Trains" Exhibit
December 5, 2022 - Please join the volunteers at the Shelby County Museum for an open house to celebrate the new exhibit "Toys and Trains.” The open house will be Thursday, December 8, 2022 starting at 1pm. A special "Thank You" to all who have shared their toys and...
Donny Parker
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Watson & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Interment will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Shelbyville. Born November 26, 1952, in Mineral Wells, Texas, Donny is the son of late L.L....
Murray Receives Teacher of Year Award from VFW Post 8904
December 5, 2022 - VFW Post 8904 and the Auxiliary visited Center Elementary School on Friday, December 2, 2022 to present third grade teacher Alisha Murray with her Teacher of the Year Award. She was selected after being nominated by Vice Principal Elizabeth Bennett. It was kept a surprise until...
Joaquin VFD Activity Report; Annual Awards Given
December 4, 2022 - The week of November 27th through December 3rd was a jam-packed one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate call-outs and the annual JVFD Christmas Banquet. Here's a summary of the week's events. Starting off with Monday morning, there was a call regarding a...
Dragon's Basketball Game Schedule for Dec. 6
December 5, 2022 - Shelbyville Dragons will have three basketball games on Tuesday, December 6 at home starting at 5pm. The Varsity Girls will play first at 5pm against Colmesneil, then Jr. Varsity Boys will follow at 6:15pm against San Augustine, and finally Varsity Boys will play at 7:30pm versus San Augustine.
Shelbyville's Kara Jones Makes All-Star Volleyball Team
December 5, 2022 - Shelbyville High School senior, Kara Jones, was selected Volleyball 1st Team All-District, outside hitter, and will play on the East Team in the "936 Volleyball All-Star Game" on December 10, 2022. The "936 Volleyball All-Star Game" presented by Ground Chevrolet starts at 7pm on December 10,...
Timpson Bears Claw Through the Cooper Bulldogs with 34-13 State Football Quarterfinal Win
The Timpson Bears varsity football team took a convincing 34-13 Texas State UIL Quarterfinals win over the Cooper Bulldogs on Friday at Lindale Eagles Stadium. The Bears trailed early after Cooper started strong with a 14-play 76-yard scoring drive which concluded with a 4-yard touchdown run by Canon Ingram. An extra point kick by Sean Patel gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 advantage at the 6:13 minute mark of the first quarter of play.
