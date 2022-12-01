Read full article on original website
North County Weather 12.05.2022
Cloudy this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon, highs near near 57. WSW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tonight, overcast skies, a 17% chance of rain, lows near 41. Tomorrow, cloudy skies with occasional rain showers, highs near 52. Light variable winds. The chance of rain is 60%. The extended forecast...
Highway One Closure 12.05.2022
Highway one is closed about 2.3 miles south of the border between between San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties. That closure extends to 2 and a half miles south of Big Sur. You can’t drive around it on Nacimiento-Fergusson road. The CHP describes that as “non-negotiable roadway conditions.”
