wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
wcsx.com
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Here Is When Michigan’s Minimum Wage Increase Will Take Effect
Michiganders who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck starting in 2023. This is thanks to Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018. Starting January 1, 2023, Michigan workers who make minimum wage will see an increase in their paycheck from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour.
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Michigan Daily
Out-of-state students help swing the vote
On Nov. 4, University of Michigan students filled the Diag as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stepped out of her campaign bus to rally the young crowd. With her was Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation. The next day, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., made his own stop in Ann Arbor, encouraging students to vote for the Democrats in the looming 2022 midterms.
Coast Guard Christmas ship arrives in Chicago with 1,200 trees from Michigan
The U.S. Coast Guard announced this weekend that its 2022 Christmas Tree Ship run has been a success. The crew of the cutter Mackinaw pulled up alongside Navy Pier a few days ago and has now finished offloading 1,200 Christmas trees, which will go to Chicago area families. The Mackinaw’s...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
There’s a possibility of winter weather action late this week, with snow
Most of this week looks fairly quiet on Michigan’s weather front. As we get toward the end of the work week we could have an accumulating snow. While it doesn’t look like a major snowstorm, most modeling is showing a weather system here Friday into early Saturday. The most accurate model puts about the southern half of Lower Michigan in the accumulating snow area.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Detroit News
Deck the halls with higher prices: Inflation hits Michigan's Christmas tree market
Huron Township — Every November, Ole and Karen Thorsrud look for a real Christmas tree they can display in the home they share with their 1-year-old Labradoodle, Elly, through Christmas and the New Year. This year was no different for the Grosse Ile couple, who visited the Huron Christmas...
WZZM 13
A Michigan State Park has been named America's most beautiful by Travel Lens
MICHIGAN, USA — An online travel publication ranked the 25 most beautiful state parks in the country and a park in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan took the top spot. Travel Lens analyzed Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity and Google search data to determine which parks were the most beautiful.
WILX-TV
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023. As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
bridgemi.com
Gun control a priority for Michigan Democrats. What studies say about reforms.
LANSING — For almost two years, Michigan Sen. Rosemary Bayer’s bills to restrict gun access stalled in legislative committees controlled by Republicans. But next year, the Beverly Hills Democrat has a real chance to carry them to the finish line. Sponsor. Following a historic showing in the November...
