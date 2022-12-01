Read full article on original website
Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide
The Osage Beach lawyer found dead this summer in a car outside a hospital died by suicide, investigators said Monday. The post Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Laclede County Jury Trial Ends In Murder Conviction
A jury trial in Laclede County has ended wth the conviction of an Eldon man found guilty of murdering a Columbia man three years ago during a deadly drug deal. The jury began deliberations at 11:10 Friday morning and returned a verdict at 4:08 Friday afternoon. The jury found 45-year-old...
Osage Beach attorney’s cause of death released
UPDATE (12/5/22) — The final autopsy results for Attorney Brian Byrd have been received by Camden County’s Sheriff’s Office, ruling Byrd’s death as a suicide. Previous Story OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus […]
Eastern Missouri man wanted in Phelps County captured
An eastern Missouri man, wanted in Phelps County, is taken into custody. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office announced this weekend that it was looking for Austin Strom, 30, of Mineral Point. Strom was wanted on a probation and parole warrant after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2019. The Sheriff’s Office says Strom was also wanted on several counts of resisting arrest by fleeing. He had allegedly eluded law enforcement several times over the last 24 hours, including in one spot near Highway P and Highway AA.
Alabama man arrested after dangerous high speed-chase through Pettis County
An Alabama man has been arrested following a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through two mid-Missouri Counties. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says it received information from. Benton County last night, that a wrong way driver was heading north in the southbound lanes of Highway 65, at speeds in excess of...
Bond set for Jefferson City man charged with girlfriend's accidental shooting death
Bond is set for a Jefferson City man charged with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend. On Friday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set bond at $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20, last Sunday. She died several days later.
English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man
LEBANON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Miller County man accused of the 2019 killing of Aaron Brantley was found guilty of murder and other charges on Friday. Christopher English, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed-criminal action and the abandonment of a corpse. A sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The The post English found guilty in 2019 murder of Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Pettis County man arrested with illegal weapons, homemade bombs & meth
Law enforcement from various mid-Missouri agencies serve a warrant in Pettis County related to an investigation into stolen firearms. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office reports it was Friday morning, around 9:30 a.m., when deputies along with investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the home of Jeffrey Friedley, 38. Friedley’s home is located in the 30000 block of Highway M just south of Sedalia.
Dixon Woman Faces Charges In Pulaski County Arrest
A 22 year old Dixon woman is in some legal hot water after fleeing from state troopers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Harley Hachtel was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl, and resisting arrest by trying to get away.
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County
Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
Jefferson City employee arrested for making threats against coworkers before retirement
A Jefferson City man is arrested for making threats against some of his co-workers. Gilberto Gomez was charged Thursday with second-degree making a terrorist threat. According to court documents, Gomez, who is scheduled to retire this month, had been making comments at work for the past several months about his intention to shoot several employees at the facility. Two witnesses approached management last Friday about Gomez making comments about shooting elderly co-workers who he allegedly said didn’t need to be working.
Jefferson City man pleads guilty to child molestation
A Jefferson City man pleads guilty to child molestation. Gerald Rodgers, 48, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child molestation last week. He’ll be sentenced on February 7. Rodgers was arrested in May of 2020. He was originally charged with child molestation and second-degree statutory rape. The charges involved a teenage...
Wanted Macon woman arrested on drug charge in Moniteau County
A woman from northeast Missouri is arrested in Moniteau County on a drug charge. Tanya Rodie, 35, of Macon, was charged Thursday with possession of methamphetamine. She also had three active warrants for her arrest from other jurisdictions. The investigation into Rodie began Wednesday when deputies on routine patrol on...
Firearms, homemade explosives and meth recovered in Pettis County
Two firearms, four homemade explosive devices and methamphetamine were recovered as a search warrant was served in Pettis County Friday morning. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, Investigators from the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora, Missouri, located in the 30,000 block of Highway M.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR HARASSMENT
A Sedalia man was charged with felony harassment in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Sedalia Police Officer was dispatched to 102 East Tenth Street to a report of 30-year-old Seth Farr trespassing. Farr had already been arrested for trespassing on the property on November, 24 2022.
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave. According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield. The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone...
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
One person facing DWI charge after head-on crash in Benton County
Three people are injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Skinner, 39, of Osceloa, was driving on Highway 65, just north of Warsaw, on Friday afternoon, when she traveled into the path of an oncoming car, causing the two vehicles to collide head on.
Inmate at Licking prison dies: 12th of the year
LICKING, Mo. — This morning, an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center died, making him the 12th prisoner to die in the center this year. At 6:14 a.m. on Dec. 2, Waymond Williams was pronounced dead. Williams was a 60-year-old from Jackson County who was serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault. He […]
