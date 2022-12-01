Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Identify Novel Antibody Against the Zika Virus [Study]
Zika is a virus transmitted by mosquitoes and usually causes mild infections such as fever and rash in humans, in addition to asymptomatic cases. Named after its first discovery at the Zika Forest in Uganda in 1947, the Zika virus saw its first human cases in 1952 and eventually had reported outbreaks not only in Africa but also in South America, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Phreatomagmatic eruptions like the one that occurred at Mount Vesuvius, which caused many fatalities and buried the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near what is now in Naples, Italy, around 79 C.E., can also occur at the Ubehebe Crater in Death Valley, California. This is according to a new study,...
natureworldnews.com
Cost-Effective Sensors Developed to Monitor Water Levels of Rivers
Researchers developed a new sensor that could help monitor rivers' water levels with cost-effective equipment. Monitoring water levels in rivers has been important for many communities, especially those living in flood-prone areas. The flood warning system has been vital during storms, typhoons, hurricanes, or natural disasters. The instantaneous communication of...
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
natureworldnews.com
Ecuador Monitors and Protects Species of Birds on Galapagos Islands from Bird Flu Threat
According to recent reports, Ecuador monitors and protects unique species of Galapagos birds from a potential outbreak of bird flu in the region. Recent reports said bird flu was detected in South America, Peru, Venezuela and Europe. To control the potential outbreak, Ecuador arranged permanent monitoring of the seabirds on the island.
natureworldnews.com
While a Coral Is Dormant, Microbial Communities Change, Providing Information That May Be Useful for Efforts To Improve Coral Health
A recent study discovered that microbial communities change while a coral sleeps, which may help with efforts to restore coral health. The vast majority of the biodiversity on earth is made up of microbial communities, which also play important roles in the functioning of ecosystems by decomposing organic matter, cycling nutrients biogeochemically, and degrading xenobiotics, as per ScienceDirect.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain Could Contribute to Growing Concerns of Algae Blooms, Research Discovers
A study found heavy rain could contribute to the emergence of algae blooms in lakes or marine water systems. Algae blooms have been growing concerns affecting many aquatic organisms. Algae blooms can be noticeable with discoloration in the lake's or marine system waters. The discoloration could be green, red, blue...
natureworldnews.com
Microplastics Attached to UV Filters in Products Can Increase Toxicity of Chromium Metal
Microplastics are tiny bits of plastic that are less than five millimeters long and are a common ecological pollutant. The potential impact of these minute particles on their own, according to studies, is unknown, and it's not known how they might interact with other pollutants. According to recent research, UV...
natureworldnews.com
Occurrence To Traffic-related Pollution Is Linked to a Higher Risk of Developing Multiple Long-term Physical and Mental Health Conditions
According to a new study of over 364,000 people in England, exposure to traffic-related air pollution is linked to an increased likelihood of having multiple long-term physical and mental health conditions. This is the largest study ever conducted to investigate whether air pollution exposure is linked to the occurrence of...
natureworldnews.com
Carbon Sink Low Salt Marsh Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than High Salt Marsh During High Temperatures
Low marsh, known as a carbon sink, emits more carbon dioxide than high marsh during a warm or hot weather, according to a new study. Researchers determined that by increasing the temperature also elevates the carbon dioxide emissions of the said wet ecosystem. Low Marsh Carbon Emissions. Researchers from the...
natureworldnews.com
Male Indo-Pacific Bottlenose Dolphins Help Each Other Find Potential Females and Mates, New Study Reveals
New fascinating research found a strong social relationship and male alliance in the Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, showing how they helped each other find potential female partners and mates. The researchers looked into the alliance formation of dolphins to the same species and the important relationship with one another. Understanding the...
Comments / 0