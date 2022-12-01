ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023

Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Speedway Digest

Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023

JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023

Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge

Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
wrestlingrumors.net

No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring

End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Racing News

Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)

The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
Speedway Digest

Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
FanBuzz

Kyle Busch Talks About Being Inspired by Two NFL Legends During His Next Chapter in NASCAR

Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
FanBuzz

Joey Logano Urges Young Drivers to "Take Risks" in His NASCAR Awards Speech

It's interesting that Joey Logano took the time to reference his mistakes during his speech at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center in Nashville last week. After all, he was there as the guest of honor, having won the Cup Series championship just a month ago. Still, at the end of his speech, the Team Penske driver's allusion to some of his not-so-shining moments in the past served as a way to inspire young drivers to "take risks" in their careers.
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

