NASCAR: 3 possible car numbers for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports, but what number will he run on his Chevrolet?. After spending the last two seasons competing in IndyCar following his initial retirement from the NASCAR Cup Series, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is set to return to the Cup Series in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports.
Jarrett Companies Signs Extension with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for 2023
JR Motorsports announced today through its social media channels the return of Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, as a primary partner on Josh Berry’s No. 8 team in 2023. Following a successful three-race stint in 2022, Jarrett has increased its partnership to six primary races next season with associate placement in the remaining events.
10 best NASCAR drivers of all-time
NASCAR has been around for almost 75 years and there have been many outstanding drivers. Check out the 10 best NASCAR drivers in history.
Denny Hamlin provides big update on future at Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin provides a significant update on his future at Joe Gibbs Racing as both his and FedEx's contracts expire at the end of 2023.
Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023
Kyle Busch got his career at Richard Childress Racing off to a great start, winning his first event at Circuit of the Americas and sending a message to the Cup competition in the process. The post Kyle Busch Starts New Chapter at Richard Childress Racing on a Winning Note and Sends a Message to Cup Competition for 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Kisner reacts to "SHOCKING" Jordan Spieth comment at Hero World Challenge
Kevin Kisner is no stranger to some sledging and back-and-forth with his fellow PGA Tour players. This was evident at the Presidents Cup and it was again at the Hero World Challenge. After the US completed another win over the Internationals at Quail Hollow in September, Kisner called Si-woo Kim...
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Snowball Derby Results: December 4, 2022 (5 Flags Speedway)
The Snowball Derby is set to conclude in Pensacola, Florida. The half-mile of 5 Flags Speedway welcomes the stars of late model racing. View 2022 Snowball Derby results below. Josh Berry and Derek Thorn set the front row. 300 laps of short track racing are up next…. Main Event. Report.
NASCAR teams talk of 'going rogue' as TV money talk heats up | Opinion
Top NASCAR teams in the Race Team Alliance, are exploring the possibility of staging their own exhibition races as early as a year from now.
Cypress Hill will perform at NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
If the roar of the engines won’t make NASCAR fans “Insane in the Brain” on Sunday, Feb. 5, a group of hip-hop legends from South Gate will put them over the edge. NASCAR announced today that Cypress Hill will perform during the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. They will take the stage after the last-chance qualifiers and before the main event inside the iconic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. FOX will also air one of their songs live on the national broadcast, as NASCAR celebrates the beginning of its historic 75th anniversary season with an exhibition for the ages in the heart of Los Angeles.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Kyle Busch Talks About Being Inspired by Two NFL Legends During His Next Chapter in NASCAR
Last Thursday at the NASCAR Awards, Kyle Busch represented Joe Gibbs Racing for the last time. The whole process in transitioning from JGR to Richard Childress Racing has clearly been bittersweet for the two-time Cup Series champ. On one hand, he's leaving the team where he spent the best years of his career. On the other, it plays to the ultimate competitor in Busch, who will be looking to earn RCR its first championship since 1994. During Champion's Week in Nashville, Busch talked about two NFL legends who faced similar challenges in their career and who ended up rising to the occasion: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023?
Kyle Busch and Tyler Reddick made high-profile moves to new teams. NASCAR fans will be interested to see who has the bigger 2023 season. The post Kyle Busch vs. Tyler Reddick: Who’ll Fare Better With His New Team in 2023? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Wants To Be NASCAR’s Tom Brady, Peyton Manning With Championship at RCR
If Kyle Busch didn’t think he could still win in the NASCAR Cup Series, he wouldn’t have moved to Richard Childress Racing this season. Of course, Rowdy is a two-time Cup champion with Joe Gibbs Racing. Now, with a new team and later in his career, he’s hoping to match some NFL greats.
Joey Logano Urges Young Drivers to "Take Risks" in His NASCAR Awards Speech
It's interesting that Joey Logano took the time to reference his mistakes during his speech at the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration at the Music City Center in Nashville last week. After all, he was there as the guest of honor, having won the Cup Series championship just a month ago. Still, at the end of his speech, the Team Penske driver's allusion to some of his not-so-shining moments in the past served as a way to inspire young drivers to "take risks" in their careers.
Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV
This 1950s NASCAR winner has inspired the new 2023 Dodge Hornet in an obvious way. The post Dodge Draws Influence From a Fabulous 1950s NASCAR Winner for Their New Small SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
