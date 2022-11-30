Read full article on original website
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Santa Making a Stop at El Paso Zoo This Weekend and He’s Bringing Snow
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way ... to the El Paso Zoo to hang with Santa Claus. ’Tis the season for Santa at the Zoo. The Big Guy in the Red Suit is taking a couple of days off from supervising all the busy little elves at his toy shop in the North Pole to help turn the zoo from the wildest place in town into the merriest.
The Most El Paso Things to You Can Say According to Twitter
There's no denying that El Paso has its own language; I'm sure lots of other places across the world have developed their own jargon in which you can take ordinary words and it's suddenly only understandable in their own region. In El Paso, we have quite a few words and...
TTU El Paso Holding Drive-Thru Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer Event This Friday
Those in the mood for a holiday light show and some Christmas cheer should make their way to the Hospitals of Providence Transmountain Campus in Northwest El Paso on Friday, December 9. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is holding the drive-thru version of Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday...
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
El Paso Families Invited To Operation HOPE’s Annual Trunk of H.O.P.E event
It’s the best time of the year! The giving season is here in El Paso and several organizations are showing their giving spirit by giving back to children in our community. One of those organizations is Operation Hope which is partnering with the A&A All The Way Foundation and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for its annual Trunk of Hope event.
Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks
El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys
The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
The Only U.S.- México Cross Border 10K Returns Dec. 10th
About 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this year. The race will begin this Saturday, December 10th at 8 a.m. outside the El Paso Community Foundation in downtown El Paso. The race will then continue past Southwest University Park, through San Jacinto Plaza, and through Segundo Barrio before crossing the international boundary line on the Stanton Street bridge. From there, the race will then continue into Ciudad Juarez past Juarez's city hall, the Old Customs House, the Mexican Revolution Museum, Mision de Gaudalupe, the Juarez Cathedral, and Kentucky Club. The race will then finish on the Paso del Norte International bridge and an awards ceremony will be held near San Jacinto Plaza at the conclusion of the race.
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
Make a Pit Stop at El Paso-Area Speedway Christmas Village and Celebrate the Season with Santa, S’mores and More
If you need or want more Christmas in your life then hit the road towards Las Cruces and make a pit stop at Vado Speedway Park. From holiday inflatable displays and Christmas music to s’mores by the campfire and Santa Claus himself, there’s something for every Christmas junkie Friday and Saturday evening this month.
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas
He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
Reality TV Show “Dance Moms” Coming To El Paso To Scout For Season 9 Contestants
El Paso dance moms, now is your chance to be on one of the biggest reality dance shows on TV: Dance Moms!. El Paso is full of many amazing young dancers and truth be told, behind every great dancer is a parent who pushed their kid to be the best they could be!
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Do You Remember These Really Cool El Paso Christmas Traditions?
I know, we just barely cleared Thanksgiving but, c'mon, Christmas is a brief moment. Why not make the most of it?. Christmas has been in the air for awhile now, since freakin' August, but now we can officially get those decorations up, start planning holiday meals and buying presents. As...
