El Paso, TX

Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso

Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
EL PASO, TX
Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks

El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
EL PASO, TX
7 Perfect El Paso Toy Stores to Buy Toys

The season of giving is here; well, more specifically "gift giving". Santa isn't the only one making a list, I'm sure many of us are running around and trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on our list. If the person on your list is a toy fanatic, or...
EL PASO, TX
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
The Only U.S.- México Cross Border 10K Returns Dec. 10th

About 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this year. The race will begin this Saturday, December 10th at 8 a.m. outside the El Paso Community Foundation in downtown El Paso. The race will then continue past Southwest University Park, through San Jacinto Plaza, and through Segundo Barrio before crossing the international boundary line on the Stanton Street bridge. From there, the race will then continue into Ciudad Juarez past Juarez's city hall, the Old Customs House, the Mexican Revolution Museum, Mision de Gaudalupe, the Juarez Cathedral, and Kentucky Club. The race will then finish on the Paso del Norte International bridge and an awards ceremony will be held near San Jacinto Plaza at the conclusion of the race.
EL PASO, TX
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars

Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
EL PASO, TX
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso

Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
EL PASO, TX
Texas Parents Share Their Creative Elf On The Shelf Ideas

He’s back. And He’s making sure your little humans behave because if not, he will report to Santa that they misbehaved!. Who exactly is “He?” I’m talking about good ole’ Elf on the Shelf, the Christmas Tradition that originated from a 2005 American picture book for children which tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.
EL PASO, TX
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed

Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
EL PASO, TX
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso

El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

