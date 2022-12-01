Read full article on original website
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,225 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,225 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 947 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 1,515 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,669 cases per day. In 2020, 4,939 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 4,106 cases per day.
‘Say Goodbye to Nutcracker’?
Milwaukee Ballet’s current production of The Nutcracker was conceived and choreographed by Michael Pink in his first year here as artistic director, using the sets and costumes of his predecessor’s version. Twenty years later, that production can be described as a really interesting 20-year-old dressed in badly worn-out hand-me-downs. To push the metaphor, it’s a pregnant 20-year-old. An all-new Nutcracker somehow lives in it, set to arrive in 2023.
No ‘Humbug’ at the Rep’s ‘Christmas Carol’
Those (in)famous words can only mean one thing: Christmastime is near. And that means ... Ebenezer Scrooge is back! And we find his crotchety miserly self in a splendid and delightful production of the Milwaukee Rep’s annual A Christmas Carol. And oh, what fun it is to watch as Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas while being visited by, that’s right, ghosts. Three to be exact.
