Two arrested, one still sought in September shooting

Two of three men wanted in connection with a "retaliation" shooting that injured two juveniles in September has been arrested.

Rayne Police say Deante Carrier turned himself in and was booked on a warrant accusing him of attempted first-degree murder.

He and two other men are accused in connection with a September 11, 2022 shooting that happened at a business on Crandall Avenue in Crowley.

Authorities say two juveniles were shot and transported to area hospitals where they were released after treatment.

Warrants are still out for Chasten Blake Carrier, 22, of Church Point. Darius Senegal, 21, of Rayne was booked on an attempted first-degree murder warrant in the case.

Rayne Police say the investigation determined the likely motive for the shooting was retaliation for a January 2022 shooting in Crowley where Darius Senegal was the alleged victim.

Anyone with information on the suspects location can call 337-789-TIPS and be eligible for an award.