Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ ’Fixer Upper’ Castle Brings Magnolia Network Its Biggest Linear Ratings Hit Since ‘Welcome Home’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
SFGate
 4 days ago
SFGate

Whoa, Chip and Jo! Season 1 'Fixer Upper' Home Triples Its Original Price Tag

If you've ever wondered how much a reality-show home makeover adds to a property's value—especially one by HGTV royalty Chip and Joanna Gaines—check out this sweet little cottage in Waco, TX. It's now listed for $339,900, more than three times what a single mom snagged it for back...
SFGate

‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series Adds Sandrine Holt, Margarita Levieva to Cast

Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt have both been cast in the Marvel Studios series. They join previously announced leads Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as well as cast member Michael Gandolfini. Cox and D’Onofrio are reprising the roles of Daredevil and Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk respectively, whom they played in the original “Daredevil” series at Netflix. All other character details are being kept under wraps.
TheDailyBeast

‘Warriors of the Future’ Has Stunning CGI, But Is Netflix’s Wannabe ‘Avatar’

Getting a jump on Avatar: The Way of Water, Warriors of Future is a CGI-ified Hong Kong sci-fi extravaganza that pits man’s industrialized might against the forces of nature. Here, that’s epitomized by a giant alien plant that shares a name, Pandora, with the intergalactic setting of James Cameron’s franchise. That’s not the only element that Ng Yuen-fai’s film duplicates from Cameron’s oeuvre, as it also borrows liberally from Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Aliens—not to mention Transformers, Iron Man, Edge of Tomorrow, Pacific Rim, RoboCop and video game series like Halo and The Last of Us. Originality, suffice it...
SFGate

Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses

That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one of the biggest movie stars in the world, who plays against type here as a murderous anti-hero — requires a worldwide marketing spend of $100 million, according to knowledgable individuals. Insiders at Warner Bros. push back, saying that COVID-related box office limitations led the studio to scale back the global advertising campaign to $80 million.
SFGate

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Won’t Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights, and He’s Not Buying Them: ‘F— No! I’m Not Paying for My Own Stuff’

Ice Cube wants full control of the “Friday” film franchise, but he says Warner Bros. is standing in his way. Appearing on the most recent episode of Mike Tyson’s “Hotboxin'” podcast, Cube urged the studio to give him the rights to the franchise and rejected the possibility of him buying the rights from the studio himself. Cube starred in and wrote three “Friday” movies, all of which were produced and distributed by New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. now owns New Line, so Cube can’t move forward on a fourth “Friday” movie without the studios’ blessing.

