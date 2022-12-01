Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins suffer self-inflicted meltdown in loss to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defense is among the NFL's best, and yet quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's nightmare day had more to do with the Miami Dolphins quarterback than it did with defensive end Nick Bosa or linebacker Fred Warner or cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. This isn't an effort to take away from...
Aaron Rodgers reminds fans in Chicago that he's 'still here' after the Packers' comeback win over the Bears
Aaron Rodgers gives his postgame interview after the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers reminds Chicago fans that "I'm still here."
No. 4 USC's CFP hopes dashed with Pac-12 title game thrashing
LAS VEGAS — The way these things work is that few people will remember the moments when USC quarterback Caleb Williams dazzled a sellout crowd in the first quarter, when he sliced through defenders for a 59-yard run or when he flipped a pair of easy touchdowns by manipulating his opponents with the quarterback equivalent for sleight of hand.
Could Falcons start rookie QB Desmond Ridder? Smith: 'There will be changes made'
ATLANTA — After another close loss, their fourth in five games, Falcons coach Arthur Smith says changes will be coming after Atlanta's upcoming bye week. That probably includes a change at quarterback, where an underperforming Marcus Mariota could be benched for rookie Desmond Ridder, the team's third-round pick from Cincinnati.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Cowboys climb, Chiefs crash in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles continue to be the class of these rankings, while a tough loss by the Chiefs on Sunday dropped last week's No. 2 team down a few pegs. After Week 13, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) The most complete team in...
Jared Goff, Joe Burrow shine; Tua, Deshaun Watson wane: NFL notes and analysis
The NFL is a week-to-week league with teams and players struggling to string together top performances back-to-back. The inconsistency and uncertainty not only makes it hard to determine which teams will emerge as contenders, but it makes it nearly impossible to project the teams that will make it to the winner's circle.
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett named Heisman finalists
And then there were four. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were announced Monday as finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The group will head to New York City, where the award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.
NFL odds: How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds
Super Bowl odds can be a cruel, cruel thing, particularly for anyone who had the foresight a couple of months ago to make a wager on the San Francisco 49ers. At the time, the 49ers' were at their longest title odds of 25-1. In Week 13, against a surging Miami...
Cowboys, 49ers, and Eagles make Nicks top-tier NFC teams | What's Wright?
Both NFC East powerhouse teams made big statements in Week 13 with the Eagles defeating the Titans 35-10 and the Cowboys routing the Colts 54-19. Nick compare both the Eagles and Cowboys wins in Week 13 and explains the Cowboys 33-point 4th quarter vs. the Colts was more impressive. Nick Wright explains the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys are the three best teams in the NFC.
Baker Mayfield could be a great backup QB to Brock Purdy and the 49ers | What's Wright?
The Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield after he has struggled throughout the entire season. Nick explains the timing of Mayfield’s release has come at an interesting time for the 49ers who suffered a season ending foot injury with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 vs the Dolphins. Nick believes third string quarterback Brock Purdy played well to finish out the game vs. the Dolphins but explains adding Mayfield could be a great backup to Purdy for the remainder of the season.
Jimmy G out for 49ers season, Nick on Tua's limitations | What's Wright?
It looks like the San Francisco 49ers are out two starting quarterbacks after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot in their Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Nick breaks down what the rest of the Niners' season will look like if they only have Brock Purdy, 'Mr. Irrelevant' to depend on, unless they pick up recently released Baker Mayfield, or even rumored option Drew Brees. Plus, the question marks surrounding Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have only grown for Nick Wright, and he lays out why he's not handing out any apologies for being critical of the Miami QB just yet.
Giants and Commanders end in a 20-20 tie
The New York Giants and the Washington Commanders end in a 20-20 tie. Terry McLaurin finished with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in the tie.
Miami hoping tough 49ers loss prepares it for the postseason
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The biggest thing Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted out of Miami’s matchup against San Francisco, besides a win, was for his team to experience a playoff atmosphere. Most of the players on the Dolphins roster have never played in a playoff game, but...
What's most disappointing about Chiefs 3rd-straight loss to Bengals | What's Wright?
Much to Nick Wright's frustration, for the 3rd-straight time, the Cincinnati Bengals found a way to best the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick gives credit to Joe Burrow's Bengals, and admits the right team won, but also breaks down what was most disappointing about the Chiefs' performance, including Andy Reid's questionable decision to take the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands. Watch as he shares the low points of the game, and what it means for the Chiefs to finally have a legitimate AFC rival.
College Basketball Power Rankings: UNC, Arizona, other top teams falter
Week four of the college basketball season showcased that parity is alive and well in the sport, but also the fact that certain teams are puzzling to figure out at the moment. Just look at Baylor, who lost by 26 at Marquette last Tuesday and beat Gonzaga on a neutral floor in South Dakota three nights later. One minute, the Bears didn’t look like a top-25 team, and the next, they rekindled their defense and rose to the occasion.
Lamar Jackson's injury is more devastating for Ravens despite contract issues | What's Wright?
The Baltimore Ravens held on to defeat the Denver Broncos with a 10-9 final score, but not without a big blow: losing Lamar Jackson to a knee injury in the first quarter. For Ravens fans, this feels like déjà vu. Like in 2021, Lamar was injured escaping the pass rush in December when the Ravens were first place in the AFC North. A big difference? Lamar's contract situation. Head Coach John Harbaugh described Lamar's knee injury as 'week-to-week.' While this is devastating for both parties, who is affected more? Watch as Nick Wright explains why the injury is more devastating for the Ravens, not Lamar despite his ongoing contract issues.
College Football Playoff: TCU is in and Alabama on the outside looking in | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the final College Football Playoff rankings with the Georgia Bulldogs, the Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and the Ohio State Buckeyes making the Top four. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers on the outside looking in.
