Colonial League wrestling: Notre Dame-Green-Pond and Saucon are top two teams ... again

One thing is not changing: Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond will be the Colonial League’s top two teams.

One thing that is changing: The league will determine its team champion by conducting a one-day individual tournament on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Catasauqua.

It will be interesting to see how league coaches approach that format.

Wilson and Pen Argyl have a three-hour bus ride to a two-day tournament at West Branch High School on the Friday and Saturday before.

And, Notre Dame-GP opted to have JV wrestlers compete in last season’s four-team dual tournament.

The regular season’s biggest question is: Who will be the third-best team?

Catasauqua should be among the contenders. Bangor is young but could challenge. Southern Lehigh could continue its upward trend. Palisades also has a good core of competitors.

And Salisbury has its best turnout in years, partially aided a first-year cooperative agreement with Central Catholic.

It all unfolds starting this weekend.

Colonial League wrestling preview

(in alphabetical order)

BANGOR

Head coach : Richie Smith, 6th year (42-47)

Last year : 6-8

Top returnees : So. Jace LaBar; So. Aidan McNulty; So. David Sipley; Jr. Sam Woolverton; Jr. Riley Stapp

Top newcomers : Fr. Carter Smith; Fr. Michael Fuller; Fr. Kody Ward

Subtraction : Fr. Gavyn Kelton (transferred to Notre Dame-GP)

About the Slaters : They are young (20 of 27 on the roster are either freshmen or sophomores). But they are eager learners and hard workers. Not out of the question for Smith’s club to be among the league’s top four teams.

CATASAUQUA

Head coach : Joe Russo, 6th year (39-41)

Last year : 13-8

Top returnees : Sr. Gavin Fehr (Regional 4th); Jr. Mikhael Hartranft; So. John Cordon-Pinto; Jr. Miles Melendez; Jr. Chad Beller; Sr. Vincenzo Limandri; So. Caroline Rodriguez

Top newcomers : Fr. Evan Reed; Fr. Gavin Hacker; So. Braden Bartholomew; Sr. William Bear; So. Allen Starr; Sr. Javier Sobrado; Sr. Brendan Nye

About the Rough Riders : Bear and Starr are back on the mat after missing last season because of injury. Nye returned to the sport after two years off. Sobrado is a first-year wrestler who was part of the District 11 Class 2A runner-up football team. Russo likes this group’s work ethic and is optimistic for another solid season. Fehr is the group leader after qualifying for states and winning 37 matches last season.

NORTHERN LEHIGH

Head coach : Scott Snyder, 7th year (16-83)

Last year : 3-11

Top returnees : Jr. Sam Frame; So. Cody Mazzocca; Sr. Austin Rex; Sr. Jonathan Zemlansky; Jr. Chase Moffit; Jr. Jack Tosh; Jr. Lawson Hoffman; Jr. Bailey Smith; Jr. Zach Lehman

Top newcomers : So. Emil Mustafin; So. Amir Mustafin; So. Landon Moll

Subtraction : Trey Deiter

About the Bulldogs : They again will forfeit a few weight classes but have several potential postseason medalists, led by Frame at 285. Moll and the Mustafins are first-year wrestlers. Moll is coming off a stellar football season along with Frame, Smith, Tosh and Moffit.

NORTHWESTERN

Head coach : Joe Killar, 1st year

Last year : 4-6

Top returnees : Jr. Dalton Clymer (Regional 6th); Jr. Noah Schlofer; Sr. Lucas Miller (Regional 6th); Sr. Josie Wehr; Jr. Katie Brensinger

Top newcomers : Fr. Luke Fugazzotto (D-11 JH champion); Fr. Nate Geiger; Fr. Hunter Greenawalt; So. Jackson Bailey (did not wrestle last season); Sr. Dart Delillo (did not wrestle last season)

Subtractions : Fr. Jared Gonzalez (transferred to Notre Dame-GP); Fr. Dominic Sumpolec (transferred to Notre Dame-GP); Fr. Connor Smalley (transferred to Notre Dame-GP)

About the Tigers : Clymer is a capable state medal contender. Miller is solid, too. Fugazzotto has a lot of promise. … Killar is a 1996 Saucon Valley graduate replacing Jim Moll. He was a two-time state champion with 135 career wins, eighth most among Panthers.

NOTRE DAME-GP

Head coach : Matt Veres, 5th year (42-14)

Last year : 14-4, PIAA Class 2A runner-up

Top returnees : Jr. Ayden Smith (PIAA 3rd); So. Cooper Feltman (Regional 6th); Sr. Bryson Vaughn (Regional 3rd); So. Keegan Ramsay (Regional 5th); Sr. Holden Garcia (PIAA champion); Jr. Joey LaPenna (Regional 5th); Sr. Jared Blobe (Regional 4th); Sr. Mason Ludlow (Regional 7th); So. Tanner Berkenstock

Top newcomers : Fr. Jared Gonzalez (transfer from Northwestern); Fr. Gavyn Kelton (transfer from Bangor); So. Vince Bouzakis (transfer from Wyoming Seminary); Sr. Aiden Compton (transfer from Pen Argyl; sat out last season); Fr. Connor Smalley (transfer from Northwestern)

Subtraction : Sr. Garrett Tettemer (PIAA 7th); Fr. Dominic Sumpolec (transfer from Northwestern; ruled ineligible for this season)

About the Crusaders : They are loaded for another deep run in the team and individual postseasons. Eight returning regional medalists are bolstered by Bouzakis, who won a Powerade title last season. Compton, if healthy, will be a state force at 285. He was a two-time state qualifier at Pen Argyl.

PALISADES

Head coach : Nick LaFevre, 5th year (27-35 at Palisades, 36-43 overall)

Last year : 3-9

Top returnees : So. Savannah Witt (PIAA girls champion); So. John Haubert (District 3rd); Sr. Logan Winters; So. Lane Frankenfield; Sr. Nate Armstrong; Jr. Danny Haubert (Regional 3rd)

Top newcomers : Fr. Brock Scheinderwind; Jr. Diego Dominguez; Jr. Dakota Campbell; So. Angelo Ziccardi; So. Teddy Musselman; Jr. Marco Campos

About the Pirates : They are going to have holes up top, but what they have will make them competitive in the Colonial League. Haubert has aspirations of following his brothers onto the state podium. Witt is a nationally ranked girl who enjoys the challenge of competing with the boys.

PALMERTON

Head coach : Justin Petersen, 9th year (46-90)

Last year : 8-8

Top returnees : Sr. Daniel Lucykanish (District runner-up); So. Caleb Gaffney; So. Derek King; So. Dillon Lombardi; So. Josh Merkel; So. Aidan Ortiz; So. Jameson Trainer; So. Kellen Trotter

Top newcomers : Sr. Dominic Massey; Jr. Clayton Everitt; So. Jayce Koch; So. Mason Becker; So. David Pereira; Fr. Vincent Taglieri

About the Blue Bombers : They are still young with 11 sophomores on a roster of 16, but several of those sophomores gained varsity experience last season. Lucykanish is a state-level competitor. King won 18 matches as a freshman.

PEN ARGYL

Head coach : Tom Mertz, 2nd year (4-6)

Last year : 4-6

Top returnees : So. Connor Bartholomew; So. Madacyn Rivera; Jr. Aiden Knorr; Jr. Vince Reto; So. Hunter Beers; Jr. Alex Moser; So. Nuallan King; So. Shane Moser; Sr. Kris Kessler; Sr. Gian Greggo; Sr. Michael Culver

Top newcomers : Fr. Collin Ramsay; Fr. Luca Albanese

About the Green Knights : They are young, but the preseason was smoother the second time around with Mertz at the helm. If some of the inexperienced wrestlers progress, they could be improved.

SALISBURY

Head coach : Eric Snyder, 4th year of 2nd stint, 11th overall (7-151)

Last year : 3-10

Top returnees : Sr. John Samy (2-time District runner-up); Sr. Toby Linn; Jr. Mason Holva; So. Nate Tone; Jr. Ethan Sandford

Top newcomers : Fr. Colby Townley (2022 D-11 junior high champion); Fr. Sam Krauss (D-11 JH 3rd); Fr. Jordan Tocci-Wachter (D-11 JH 8th); Fr. Jake Watson (D-11 JH 6th); Jr. Jakub Gloc (D-11 Class 2A 5th at Central Catholic); Sr. Mitch Miller (D-11 2A 4th; Southeast Regional 7th at Central Catholic); So. Edwin Serrano (Central Catholic)

About the Falcons : First year in a co-op with Central Catholic, which dropped its program after last season. Their numbers are solid even without the Vikings, who have two returnees in Gloc and Miller who should be postseason factors in the upper weights. Samy is a potential state medalist. Townley leads a group of talented freshmen who will get their chance this season to shine.

SAUCON VALLEY

Head coach : Chad Shirk, 19th year (369-66)

Last year : 24-2, PIAA Class 2A champion

Top returnees : So. Aidan Grogg (Regional 3rd); So. Cole Hubert (PIAA 4th); So. Hector Mateo (District champion); So. Jackson Albert (District runner-up); Sr. Jake Jones (PIAA runner-up); Sr. Liam Scrivanich (Regional 4th); Sr. Ty Pfizenmayer (Regional 3rd); So. Jared Rohn); Jr. Landon Beckowski; Sr. Landon Beckowski; Jr. Leonidas Zaharakis; Sr. Travis Riefenstahl

Top newcomers : Fr. Bradon Pfanders; Fr. Jerik Lesser; Sr. Bret Sheasley; Fr. Noah Torres; Fr. Malachi De La Rosa; Jr. Steve Reeves

About the Panthers : They took graduation hits, but there is plenty here to be a state force again. Riefenstahl could be out until at least February after surgery for a football injury. Jones (189) and Hubert (121) are the top returnees. It will be interesting to see how things work out up top. Pfizenmayer nearly earned a state medal last season at 285 despite weighing in the 170s. Scrivanich has the skill set to become a state medalist.

SOUTHERN LEHIGH

Head coach : Brenton Ditchcreek, 4th year (29-26)

Last year : 15-13, Colonial League tournament runner-up

Top returnees : Sr. Braedon Alder; Sr. Michael Fluck; Jr. Keenan Gangewere; Jr. Ian Gill; Jr. Austin Hook; So. Rex Jarrett; Jr. Cole Lorio; Jr. Anthony Lorio; Jr. Cade Sawyer; Jr. Sirard; Jr. Scott Stevens

Top newcomers : Fr. Griffin King; Fr. Sean Steckert

About the Spartans : They again will have good numbers, sparked by a group of promising freshmen. That will put them in the upper echelon of the Colonial League.

WILSON

Head coach : Jeremy Hartrum, 2nd year (7-11)

Last year : 7-11

Top returnees : Sr. Kevaughn Simpson; Jr. Tristan Minnich; Jr. Santino Micci (District 6th); Jr. Mike Brown; Jr. Giovanni DiBiagio; Jr. Ian Feckete; Jr. Rider Heckman; Jr. Mike Brown; Jr. Elijah Meixsell; So. Jackson Millen; So. Cameron Thatcher

Top newcomers : Fr. Atom Espinosa; Fr. Danny Thatcher; Fr. Colton Yetter; Fr. Jacob Montalvo

Subtraction : Jaron Trimmer (transferred back to Easton)

About the Warriors : They are young and inexperienced in a lot of areas, but there is promise of a full lineup. Junior high numbers are up from four last season to 16 for 2022-23. The group showed a lot of dedication in the offseason.