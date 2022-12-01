Virtus.pro part ways with yamich, Xakoda

Virtus.pro released Russian players Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy and Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiya from their Dota 2 roster on Thursday.

“Today we bid farewell to the support duo of Virtus.pro Dota 2 roster: Daniyal “yamich” Lazebnyy and Egor “Xakoda” Lipartiya,” the organization wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for your commitment and good luck in your future career!”

Virtus.pro appear to be in the midst of a rebuild after they recorded a third-place finish at the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Danil “gpk” Skutin and Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin are the lone remaining members of Virtus.pro’s Dota 2 team.

–Field Level Media

