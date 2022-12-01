ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner: 2 children among 5 found dead in Chicago-area home

 4 days ago
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a “domestic-related incident,” a coroner said Thursday.

The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said.

Authorities would not discuss who they believe is responsible or the weapon used, saying the investigation is ongoing. Banek said four of the five autopsies had been performed and determined that sharp force injuries caused those deaths.

She said the fifth autopsy would be completed by the end of the day. Banek said those found dead are: Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6 and Amilia Kisliak, 4.

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman whose coworker became concerned when she did arrive at work. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.

“It’s devastating and traumatic as you can imagine,” Police Chief Brian Budds said.

Buffalo Grove is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago.

Chopper the original
4d ago

The sad News is that it's likely known by someone somewhere that there was an eminent Threat of Violence because usually the Victim Cries out to someone in some way, even if They make excuses for the perpetrator. Likely. But of course They may have suffered in silence...I pray 🙏 the Offender gets brought to Justice ⚖

Sherrie Zack
4d ago

ppl r losing there dam minds! need to bring Jesus back into our lives

KoRieBeth88
4d ago

it's very true,I myself experienced a dangerous, abusive long term relationship, the neighbors would tell me they could here me crying and screaming for help, yet none of them called authorities, even the cops were guilty in my particular situation, the few times passerbys called the police I lied and said "it was my fault"... where have we heard that story before?...when I finally got the strength to call for myself and my baby, the cops simply said "well every other time you said it was your fault, and we don't 'feel Like' filling out the paperwork... so we are going to stick with that on our end..." as the stared me right in my black eyes, ignoring my broken crooked nose.... apathy is real. luckily I survived and found my strength, but it took years ... and it's heartbreaking when the result is stories such as this one...

