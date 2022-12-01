Read full article on original website
NAACP Bridgeport chapter president dies following cancer battle
Rev. D. Stanley Lord, the president of the Bridgeport chapter of the NAACP, died after a battle with cancer. Former NAACP President Carolyn Nah said she was heartbroken to receive the news that Lord died on Saturday, saying "he was a good man and a good leader". Tributes to Lord...
Former Armonk fire chief appointed deputy state fire administrator
In her new role, she will work to grow and strengthen the Office of Fire Prevention and Control's fire training and education branch.
Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns
The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
Police process vehicle in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Ramapo
Officials also say they have been in touch with the attorney for the alleged driver.
Judge sets $6.4M bond for Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter
The judge set Christopher Francisquini's bond at $5 million for the murder charge. Additional bond was added for his other pending cases, totaling $6,405,000.
Headlines: Armed carjacking suspects arrested in Yonkers, shots fired reported, tractor-trailer crash on I-84
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1968 Valley Stream murder, confesses role in 4 others
A convicted killer who claims he has killed at least 100 women has admitted to a decades-old murder and four other Nassau deaths. Richard Cottingham, 76, pleaded guilty to the 1968 murder of Diane Cusick. Cottingham, also known as the “Times Square Torso Killer,” has been found guilty in more...
Naugatuck man accused of killing 11-month-old daughter due in court today
Christopher Francisiquini is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter Camilla on Nov. 18.
Shortage of Nassau crossing guards forces police officers to fill in the gaps
Police officers have to work at empty intersections where there are not enough crossing guards.
NYPD: Armed car theft suspect shot after exchange of gunfire with officers in the Bronx
Police say the suspect shot at officers twice during the chase. The chase ended in a marsh area when officers shot the 39-year-old suspect.
Police: Suspected killer of 11-month-old daughter captured in Waterbury
Officials say Christopher Francisquini, the man accused of killing his 11-month-old baby in Naugatuck, has been found.
Officials: 5 people rescued, 6 taken to hospital in Bridgeport apartment fire
Officials say the fire broke out just after 3 a.m. inside an apartment above two commercial businesses at the corner of Wood Avenue and Norman Street.
NY AG's Office launches probe into Lynbrook crash that killed former high school football player
Investigators have opened a case under a specific state ruling that allows them to investigate if the death "may" have been related to police conduct.
Police: Man found dead in Manorhaven parking lot
Police say an unidentified 40-year-old man was found lying on the ground around 10 a.m. in the back parking lot of a massage parlor on Shore Road.
‘Don’t forget about my niece.’ Search for Ansonia child marks three years
Jacobellis never thought three years would pass without knowing what happened to her niece or where she is.
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The Naugatuck community held a vigil Saturday night in memory of an infant who was slain last month. The event celebrated what would have been the first birthday of Camilla Francisquin. The community was asked to wear pink around town in Camilla's honor. The father of the 11-month-old girl was...
Police: 14-year-old in Fairfield facing charges for posting threat on TikTok
A 14-year-old in Fairfield is facing charges for posting concerning videos on TikTok, according to police. Tomlinson Middle School sounded the alarm on the posts Thursday. Police got involved and carried out an investigation. Police confirm there was no credible threat.
Police: Suspect wanted for shooting at crowded laundromat
Police say the suspect was aiming at an unknown target near the Clean Rite Center laundromat on Southern Boulevard.
‘It was only a matter of time’ – Suffolk County clerk says she raised concerns before massive hack
Suffolk County Clerk Judith Pascale brought her concerns to the Ways and Means Committee and asked them to install more computer security and more substantial firewall protection.
Police seek public’s help to ID, track down man wanted for slashing in Brooklyn
Police are looking for the public's help in identifying and tracking down a man wanted for an alleged slashing in Brooklyn. The victim told police that the man, who she apparently knows, slashed her in the face with a razor blade during an argument last Friday in front of 459 Fulton St.
