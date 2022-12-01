ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News 12

NAACP Bridgeport chapter president dies following cancer battle

Rev. D. Stanley Lord, the president of the Bridgeport chapter of the NAACP, died after a battle with cancer. Former NAACP President Carolyn Nah said she was heartbroken to receive the news that Lord died on Saturday, saying "he was a good man and a good leader". Tributes to Lord...
News 12

Family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino plans funeral as Yonkers community mourns

The family of Sgt. Frank Gualdino is making funeral arraignments as they and the Yonkers community continue to mourn his death. On Thursday night, Gualdino, 53, was killed on Tuckahoe Road when a 16-year-old driver lost control of his car, hit Gualdino’s unmarked police vehicle and slammed him into a bus with around 30 passengers.
News 12

Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl

The Naugatuck community held a vigil Saturday night in memory of an infant who was slain last month. The event celebrated what would have been the first birthday of Camilla Francisquin. The community was asked to wear pink around town in Camilla's honor. The father of the 11-month-old girl was...

