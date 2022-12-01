Read full article on original website
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
Colby Corino Reportedly Exiting NWA Soon, WWE Interested In Him
Colby Corino’s run in the NWA is expected to be over soon, and he is potentially heading to WWE according to a new report. Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that Corino’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the end of the month and he will be a free agent at the start of the year.
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs. – WWE featured a “WTF...
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
WWE News: Brock Lesnar’s Top 10 2022 Moments, Becky Lynch on Canvas 2 Canvas
– Brock Lesnar had an eventual 2022, and the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at his best moments. You can see the video below, described as follows:. “Watch Brock Lesnar’s best moments from this year, featuring Bad Bunny, Roman Reigns, The Bloodline and more.”. – The latest episode...
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
WWE Smackdown Rating Slips, Audience Below 1 Million On FOX Sports 1
WWE Smackdown was on FOX Sports 1 last week, and the rating & audience were down as expected. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.25 rating and 902,000 viewers, down 53.7% and 58.4% respectively from last week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.166 million viewers. The numbers were up from the 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 for the last FOX Sports 1 episode, which was on October 28th and moved due to the World Series.
Stevie Ray Talks About What Went Wrong With The NWO
Speaking recently in an interview with The Grue Room Show, Stevie Ray discussed his history with the NWO and shared his thoughts on the stable’s rise and fall (via Wrestling Inc). He also addressed what he saw as the group’s eventual dilution over time. You can read a few highlights from Ray and watch the complete interview below.
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
NJPW World Tag League Night 5 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of the World Tag League today at Saga Karatsu City Cultural Gymnasium in Kyushu, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * World Tag League: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA def Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Oskar...
Dean Muhtadi Shares Advice Fandango Gave Him About Endurance In WWE
Dean Muhtadi, formerly WWE’s Mojo Rawley, appeared recently on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish and shared some advice given to him about succeeding in the industry (per Fightful). Muhtadi credited Fandango with the perspective that a wrestling career is more a marathon than a sprint. You can read a highlight and watch the complete episode below.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22
We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
Dakota Kai Says Bayley Previously Wanted a Stable With Herself, Candice LeRae & Tegan Nox
Dakota Kai is part of Damage CTRL with Bayley and IYO SKY, and Kai recently recalled how Bayley originally wanted her in a group featuring a couple of other then-NXT stars. Kai recently spoke with the Getting Over pdocast and recalled that a couple of years ago, Bayley tried to get a stable going with herself, Kai, Candice LeRae, and Tegan Nox.
NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12.4.22: Lio Rush & YOH In Action, More
The latest night of the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Fightful. It aired on NJPW World:. * Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima.
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
EC3 Claims AEW Talent Didn’t Want To Listen To William Regal, Brian Pillman Jr Responds
In an interview with SportsKeeda, EC3 claimed that William Regal ‘instantly regretted’ his decision to join AEW and said the talent wasn’t listening to his advice. Brian Pillman Jr responded to the comments, cited by Busted Open Radio’s Justin LaBar. EC3 said: “He’s too valuable to...
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
RevPro Live In London 68 Results: Zak Knight vs. Ricky Knight Jr, More
RevPro’s latest Live in London show took place on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the event below, per Cagematch.net:. * Dan Moloney & Will Kaven def. Luke Jacobs & Robbie X. * Connor Mills def. Eddie Dennis. * Southside Women’s Championship...
Chris Jericho Recalls Factors That Led Him To Leave WCW
On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho spoke with his former manager, Barry Bloom, about his history with WCW and the events that ultimately led to his signing by WWE (then WWF). The pair reminisced about the promotion negotiations and comparative contracts offered to other wrestlers at the time (via Fightful). You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode for additional details below.
