ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson

CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
WRAL

Caught on cam: Mother fights off raccoon attacking daughter

ASHFORD, CONN. — A mother and daughter are recovering after a frightening attack by a raccoon. Home surveillance video shows the creature aggressively latching onto the girl's leg outside her Connecticut home. the animal viscously attacked the 5-year-old girl on Friday unprovoked. "I was going out to get on...
proclaimerscv.com

North Carolina Woman Murders a 4-Year-Old Girl

A North Carolina woman murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her boyfriend. Authorities said that the girl’s body was covered with bruises. A North Carolina woman, Chelsea Lee Crompton, was arrested and charged after investigators found that she murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her daughter. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest on Friday.
WRAL News

Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
freightwaves.com

North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
WRAL

Mt. Olive Pickle Co. employee "severely injured" after getting stuck in machine

The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials say the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder machine for about 40 minutes. The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a...
WRAL

Shipwreck from gold rush discovered

A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers. A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy