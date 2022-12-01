Read full article on original website
Man accused of going over 100 mph before fatal Gate City Boulevard crash, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a fatal crash near the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard last month. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on West Gate City Boulevard when police say that a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Gabriela Desiree Marie Portillo, 21, of Mount […]
Channel 9 travels across NC looking for friends of Shanquella Robinson
CHARLOTTE — The family of Shanquella Robinson is still searching for answers after her mysterious death in Mexico. The FBI issued an arrest warrant last week for an unidentified friend who was on that trip. Federal and international investigations into Robinson’s death are ongoing, and Channel 9 is still trying to get ahold of people she went to Cabo with.
Caught on cam: Mother fights off raccoon attacking daughter
ASHFORD, CONN. — A mother and daughter are recovering after a frightening attack by a raccoon. Home surveillance video shows the creature aggressively latching onto the girl's leg outside her Connecticut home. the animal viscously attacked the 5-year-old girl on Friday unprovoked. "I was going out to get on...
North Carolina Woman Murders a 4-Year-Old Girl
A North Carolina woman murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her boyfriend. Authorities said that the girl’s body was covered with bruises. A North Carolina woman, Chelsea Lee Crompton, was arrested and charged after investigators found that she murdered the 4-year-old daughter of her daughter. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced her arrest on Friday.
Driver accused in deadly wrong-way crash in Alamance County released from hospital, booked into jail, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 has been released from the hospital. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, of Florida, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-40 in Alamance County when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham. […]
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
Smoke, ashes in for 4th day as North Carolina landfill fire continues; fire did not appear to begin as ‘controlled burn’
A call about a blaze in the area was first noted around 3:25 a.m. Friday, according to the Raleigh Fire Department website.
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Shipwreck from gold rush discovered
A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers. A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly...
