dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Dayton school closes after no running water in the building
DAYTON — A Dayton school is closed Monday, December 5th, due to a lack of water in the building. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown will not be open today because of a lack of running water in the building.
Ohio cities scored for LGBTQ+ equality in national report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Ohio cities received a perfect score by a national report grading municipalities across the nation for equality, despite a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in the state’s legislature. The Human Right’s Campaign Municipal Equality Index for 2022 examined the inclusivity of local laws, policies and services for LGBTQ+ residents. More […]
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Monday, December 5, 2022
Mass Shooting Survivor Asks for Gun Law Changes - A mass shooting survivor appeared in front of an Ohio Senate committee to share her story. She’s calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that makes changes to how someone buys a gun. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports. Security Dispute...
City of Dayton to offer free lifeguard training sessions
The fee for lifeguard training will be waived for those committing to be employed by the City of Dayton, according to a spokesperson for the City of Dayton Department of Recreation. Anyone at least 15 years old can participate in the training and earn a Red Cross certification through free...
dayton.com
Holly Days kicks off Tuesday at Dayton Arcade offering ‘magical experience’
Three-day event brings food, fun and shopping. A holiday shopping experience featuring over 45 small businesses, food trucks, a cash bar, live entertainment and many more surprises is returning to the Dayton Arcade for the second year in a row. “Holly Days at the Arcade Presented by Universal 1 Credit...
dayton.com
Amy Schneider, game show superstar, anticipates impactful future
Dayton native discusses winning ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions. Taking America by storm with intelligence, courage and grace, pop culture phenom Amy Schneider is grateful to have experienced a life-changing year thanks to her “Jeopardy!” superstardom. In January the Dayton native and Chaminade Julienne graduate achieved a...
Trotwood hosts Holiday on Main Street celebration
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun, festive event on Saturday evening, Holiday on Main Street might be what you’re looking for. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., Holiday on Main Street will be held at the Trotwood Branch of the Dayton Metro Library, a release says. If you plan […]
Man found bound, beaten in Dayton
Crews brought the 54-year-old victim to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Car nearly crashes into Dayton church
DAYTON — Emergency crews responded to a Dayton church after reports of a vehicle-structure crash early Sunday morning. First responders were dispatched at approximately 1:40 a.m. to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Harvard Boulevard, according to the Miami Valley Dispatch page. Initial reports claimed that a vehicle crashed...
dayton.com
Christy’s Catering closing in Huber Heights: ‘We really enjoyed what we did’
The owners of Christy’s Catering in Huber Heights is closing its doors at the end of the month after nearly 23 years in business. Mike Ivory, who owns the catering business with his wife, Joanne, said they are ready to retire. “We have been able to enjoy many, many...
dayton.com
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
A local dance show is now an arts-based charitable nonprofit. Dance Stomp Shake is a cultural event held during Black History Month at Wittenberg University that is both a showcase and competition with cash prizes. The dance show has been held two times over the last few years since 2019....
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Dayton Children’s hosting annual gift drive
Two drop off events will take place for the donation drive, according to a release. The location to drop off items will be at Tech Town, an office building for Dayton Children's in Dayton.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
LISTEN: 911 call released after bloody Trotwood break-in
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police said they have found a person of interest after a break-in attempt left a bloody scene in a Trotwood home. The Trotwood Police Department was called about 1:30 a.m. by a man saying he found blood all over his home the 4100 block of Indian Lane on Monday. “There was […]
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Over $10K in toys donated to Montgomery County Children Services
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than $10K worth of toys were donated to Montgomery County Children Services on Sunday. Over forty clubs came together across the state of Ohio to give back to the community for the holiday season. Members of the Ohio State Coalition of Clubs delivered gifts to children of Montgomery County on […]
Warming station open in Huber Heights for residents without power
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A warming station is open in Huber Heights for residents without power. According to AES, a little more than 150 customers are without power in the Huber Heights area as of 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The City opened up the Community Center for those who are without […]
