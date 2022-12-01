Read full article on original website
East Texas church unites foster and adoptive families
TYLER, Texas — One East Texas church wanted to help connect foster families with each other and what better way to do that than with some Christmas Spirit. One mother who attended the Foster Family Christmas Party at Green Acres Baptist Church described this event as an opportunity to build a sense of community with other foster and adoptive parents.
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Juvenile Suspect of Hit-and-Run in Tyler, TX is Being Sued by Victim’s Family
The family of a man who was the victim of a Halloween night Hit-and-Run incident in Tyler, Texas is suing the person suspected of committing the crime. A young man was leaving a Halloween party late when he was struck in a hit-and-run incident that left him in dire need of medical care. If you're not familiar with the story we shared back in early November, you can access that here.
Semi Hits Collectable Cars Between Lufkin & Nacogdoches, Texas
Collectable Cars located at 7894 South U.S. Hwy 59 in Nacogdoches was almost turned into a drive-thru, according to their Facebook page. The owner, Dennis, got quite an early morning surprise this past Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A large refrigerated 2023 blue Freightliner Semi-Truck carrying perishables left I-69/HWY 59 South...
New 69 Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Silly
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
KTRE
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
KTRE
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
KLTV
Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas young men’s service organization volunteers their time to help in their own way at a rescue mission shelter. The ‘Young Men’s Service League’ of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s shelter this Sunday.
Town of Wonderment ‘Wonderland of Lights’ in Marshall, Texas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Texas with the "Wonderland of Lights" festival in the historic downtown area. This will mark the 36th year for this Texas tradition that has been delighting families and friends for years. A cascade of thousands upon thousands of glittering lights...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
Smith County officials looking for information in possible gang-related shooting
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Smith County are seeking information in a case after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face and arm. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at the Eagle Creek mobile home park on Sunday where they found the boy had been transported to a personal […]
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
Chuy’s restaurant in Longview to officially open on Dec. 6
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, will finally be open to the public on Dec. 6. This brand new Chuy’s is located at 208 E. Loop 281 and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We have been blown away by the welcome we have received in this […]
KLTV
Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
Officials searching for suspect who shot 17-year-old in face at Smith County mobile home park
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person responsible for shooting a teen on Sunday. According to the SCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at a mobile home park located at 11300 Highway 271. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the 17-year-old male...
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Wow! Have You Noticed a Theme in the Mahomes Family Names?
First, congratulations to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on their new baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. This is very exciting news for the Whitehouse, Texas natives and most East Texans love to keep up on how the growing family is doing and continuing to see their success. They have both built successful careers and have a beautiful family.
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
4-Year-Old Has Honor Of Lighting Christmas Tree In Tyler, Texas
A tradition dating back to 1987 continued in downtown Tyler last night (December 1st) with the lighting of the City of Tyler's Christmas tree by the newly named 2023 Children's Miracle Network 'Miracle Child' at the conclusion of the annual city Christmas parade. Before the big event took place, thousands...
