MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.

3 DAYS AGO