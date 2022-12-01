Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Food & Drink Specials + Entertainment
Holiday House Tour: Presented by Door of Hope Transition Ministries (10 am–3 pm) The Lyric: TCB FIGHTS: SEASON’S BEATINGS (7 pm); FIFA WRLD CUP: USA VS NETHERLANDS WATCH PARTY (9 pm) NOTE: ALL HOURS AND MENUS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE!. 8 am–2 pm: dine-in + outdoor seating.
thelocalvoice.net
An Education Beyond Campus: Gift Helps Ole Miss Students Study Abroad, Supports National, International Internships
The donor of a major gift to the University of Mississippi hopes to give students increased exposure to different cultures and people as they navigate opportunities to explore new places and professions, thus building a foundation for success and strengthening their empathy for others. UM alumna Diane Triplett Holloway, of...
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, December 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in...
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
Coldwater MS authorities seek suspect who escaped custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was wanted for bringing a gun to a basketball game in Coldwater, Mississippi is now on the run and police need your help finding him. Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. is a wanted man after he escaped from police custody and has not been seen or heard from […]
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Expanding Food Rx Program to Quitman County
USDA awards $500K to assist with providing food for Quitman County residents. Nutritionally-vulnerable Quitman County households soon will have access to valuable food supplies, thanks to a University of Mississippi program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA’s Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program has awarded a $500,000 grant...
Family of Southaven Walmart shooter reacts to death penalty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Martez Abram, the man found guilty of killing two Walmart employees, says they are going through a difficult time after Abram was sentenced to death. A Desoto County jury came to a decision after a week of hearing witness testimonies and viewing evidence. Prosecutors described Abram as a disgruntled […]
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
hottytoddy.com
Rain Could Affect Local Christmas Parades
Mother Nature is not making it easy for local Christmas parades over the next few days in and around Lafayette County. Rain is in the forecast for just about every day over the next several days. Water Valley will have its parade at 6 p.m. tonight, and with any luck,...
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
localmemphis.com
Germantown parent reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buy out the '3G' schools
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As the city of Germantown works to buy out Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS), MSCS officials are asking for a potential new high school to be built if the buyout goes through. The cost is estimated to be between $110 million and $125 million. The city of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Montgomery County and other agencies charge 6 in ongoing drug operation
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Winona Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and the Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives arrested six individuals on various drug charges during a detail nicknamed Operation: M30 Blues. The suspects face charges...
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
desotocountynews.com
One arrest made in Olive Branch assault
Olive Branch police have updated information about an assault incident Monday and the resulting search for a suspect. Octavius Arnold, age 29 of Olive Branch, was located and arrested in Collierville, Tennessee on Wednesday, Nov. 30 and subsequently extradited back to Olive Branch on Thursday, Dec. 1. Arnold is accused...
Man charged with murder of Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. — The man accused of murdering Jimmie “Jay” Lee bonded out. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lee’s disappearance, who was last seen on Jul 8 at an Oxford apartment complex. Friends of the victim, Jimmie “Jay”...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | For four more years, the Shelby County Clerk's Office seems unfixable | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk's Office is a joke, and because Wanda Halbert is the elected clerk who runs it, there's apparently nothing we can do to fix it. Today is December 1. It's the day Halbert promised county commissioners in an email she would have opened a new location to help ease delays and long lines for car tag renewals. That's after she missed an October 31 deadline in which she was handed the keys to a fully renovated location.
wtva.com
3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash
ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
