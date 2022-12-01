Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again

Read full article on original website
there just sit back in your chair and relax your washed up done you had your time you are good and entertainment but hey who knows Vince McMahon might come back and start the super senior division
411mania.com
Santino Marella Gives His Thoughts On His Daughter’s Name Change in NXT
In an interview with Fightful, Santino Marella gave his thoughts on his daughter Bianca Carelli going by the name Arianna Grace in NXT. Here are highlights:. On Arianna’s recovery from injury: “Interesting enough, when you have surgery, everyone’s recovery is not the same. She seems to be doing exceptionally well with regards to her recovery. Sometimes it’s a genetic thing with regards to inflammation, range of motion. The hardest thing with any injury is your mindset and its devastating being away from something you’re passionate about and you’re working really hard at. But it’s a waiting game now. She’s hitting the rehab and we’re hoping come the spring, she’s back at it. It’d be nice to come back. Any time you’ve had time away when you make that initial comeback, it’s a nice moment, I think she has enough momentum from where she left off at NXT that it’ll be a meaningful comeback and she’ll have a good experience.”
wrestlinginc.com
Scott Hall Had Clause In WCW Contract That Benefited Him If Big WWE Stars Jumped
The pro wrestling landscape changed forever when Scott Hall and Kevin Nash jumped from WWE to WCW in 1996 and went on to form the New World Order with Hulk Hogan. At the time, Hall was represented by agent Barry Bloom, who recently revealed in Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast that he negotiated a clause in Hall's lucrative contract that guaranteed his deal would become even richer if certain other WWE stars made the jump and received contracts bigger than Hall's.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Addresses Whether The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
Booker T offered some off-the-cuff ideas about how Roman Reigns' two-year title reign could end at the hands of his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, on his latest podcast. On the most recent episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns' championship run with co-host Brad Gilmore, as rumors continue to swirl about Johnson returning to WWE and challenging his real-life cousin for one of his WWE titles.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise Return After Year Long Absence
Welcome back. The last few months have featured several returns of past WWE Superstars as they come back to the company after some time away. Some of these names have been away for over a year but come back to quite the friendly reception. It can be a big deal for someone to return and now we have another surprise from someone who has been gone for over a year.
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Shows Off Her Patriotic Swimsuit
Lacey Evans is known for taking on a variety of personas during her WWE run. The 32-year-old superstar recently revealed her patriotic side on social media with a photoshoot reveal. Evans looks to be returning to her Marine roots on SmackDown soon. We’ll have to wait and see if she...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Releases Footage Of What Happened After Rampage Went Off The Air, House Of Black Teases Feud With The Elite
Last night’s AEW Rampage was headlined by Orange Cassidy defeating QT Marshall in a lumberjack match to retain the All-Atlantic championship. As soon as the match ended the House of Black would hit the ring and lay out the entire lot, which included the Best Friends, members of the Factory, and any other lumberjack that was unlucky enough to be at ringside. The assault continued until Rampage went off the air.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Watch Tyson Fury smash Derek Chisora, score late finish in trilogy fight | Video
Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) retained his WBC heavyweight crown and undefeated boxing record earlier tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, when “Gypsy King” outclassed veteran fighter Derek Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) for the third time in his career.
'It should have been him here tonight': Tyson Fury says Anthony Joshua let Derek Chisora 'take a hiding' and his next fight is against either Oleksandr Usyk or Joe Joyce with AJ out in the cold
Tyson Fury has continued his war of words with Anthony Joshua following his brutal victory over Derek Chisora - claiming he allowed Del Boy to take a beating when he should have fought in his place. The Gypsy King dispatched his opponent inside 10 rounds with a dominant display -...
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
411mania.com
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Returns To The Company
It’s an exciting time to be a WWE fan as the new regime has been bringing a lot of former WWE stars back to the company and this week on Friday Night SmackDown another familiar face returned. During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL were in the ring and...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Tried To Join TNA After WWE Exit
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. He had two runs in WWE which saw him utterly dominate the competition. His first WWE exit was a controversial one, and it seems he wanted to join TNA after that exit. Brock...
411mania.com
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Discusses Him and Sami Zayn Getting Backstage Heat Together in WWE
WWE star Kevin Owens made the following comments about his ongoing storyline with Sami Zayn and their history together in WWE during an appearance on the After The Bell podcast hosted by Corey Graves. “At this point, on Monday, what I said came from the heart. We’ve done this for...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
tjrwrestling.net
Ricky Steamboat’s Return To The Ring Filmed By A&E
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for his last ever match in November 2022 was filmed by the US network, A&E. In a historic year for wrestling with the return to the ring of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the final ever match of Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat was not to be outshone as he took part in his last ever bout on a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, North Carolina on the 27th of November.
411mania.com
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
