UW-La Crosse seeking walking test participants
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Researchers at UW-La Crosse need your help. They are recruiting people between the ages of 18 and 65 and attend three, 45-minute sessions on campus for a walking research project. Participants must also be able to finish a timed one-mile walk without any problems. Volunteers are eligible for a $40 prize and can sign up with...
‘Careless use of smoking material’ cause of Saturday night blaze at Tomah residential facility
The fire department was called to 110 East Council Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Those first on scene said that heavy fire was coming from the Northwest side and was growing quickly.
Child recovering after being struck by vehicle in La Crosse neighborhood
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- A child is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in La Crosse. An officer told a News 8 Now photographer at the scene that the boy will be okay. It happened around three Friday afternoon, near the intersection of West Avenue and Madison Street. According to a witness, the boy and a friend were crossing...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after storage building heavily damaged by fire near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a storage building near Holmen Sunday afternoon. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire was first called in at 2:26 p.m. Sunday on Amsterdam Prairie Road in the Town of Holland just north of Holmen. In...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
La Crosse Common Council member announces run for school board
A member of the City of La Crosse Common Council announced Monday, he will run for a seat on the La Crosse School Board.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s race lawsuit: Judge throws out one argument
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Judge Elliot Levine threw out one of the argument made by a La Crosse voter who claims the La Crosse County sheriff’s race recount was unfair. Democrat John Siegel won the election by 176 votes and Republican Fritz Leinfielder conceded. Mary Jo Werner, one Leinfelder’s supporters filed a lawsuit, taking La Crosse Count Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer,...
winonaradio.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Unify to Serve Search Warrant: Winona Man Arrested
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 2nd, several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation. The Winona County Emergency Response Team, along with officers from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona...
Construction wrapping up on roundabout in southern La Crosse, road fully opens
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Drivers coming into La Crosse from the south will pass through a new roundabout. Construction at the intersection of Wisconsin 35 and US 14/61 began in April. Crews are wrapping up their work ahead of its May 2023 completion date. The road fully opened on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
wiproud.com
Bomb threat made at Gundersen, clinic evacuated
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A La Crosse woman is charged with making a fake bomb threat at Gundersen Health System. 57-year-old Lonie Evans is facing a charge of bomb scare; a class one felony that carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months. According to a criminal...
La Crosse hospitals host Candlelight Memorial Service for infant loss
The Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are hosting a candlelight memorial service in Mayo's Marycrest Auditorium.
Experts at Gundersen Health System urge advance care planning
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Talking about death or how you want to be cared for as you age isn’t a typical dinner table conversation. But experts at Gundersen Health System say it’s an important conversation to have sooner rather than later. Gundersen offers free advance care planning services to help people create a plan, answer their questions, and designate a...
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
winonaradio.com
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
wiproud.com
Man threatens to shoot, bomb people in Buffalo Co.
Wis. WLAX/WEUX) – Law enforcement officers served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the town of Nelson around 2:30 pm Wednesday. Samuel Holmes had warrants for two charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Investigators say he sent separate threatening...
Charges filed against Viroqua police chief revealed at public police commission meeting
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – Viroqua’s police commission met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss charges filed by the city’s mayor against Chief of Police Richard Niedfeldt. Chief Niedfeldt has been on paid leave for weeks. Viroqua Mayor Justin Running filed five charges against Niedfeldt. The charges relate to insubordination, failing to report the harassment of a fellow officer, and lying to...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after ‘minor’ incident involving school bus, vehicle near Westby
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a school bus and vehicle were involved in a “minor accident,” according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. In a release, the Sheriff’s Office said a school bus operated by the Westby School District was attempting to pass a vehicle parked in the travel lane of Lovaas Ridge Road north of Westby Wednesday at 3″47 p.m. when the safety arm of the bus was blown open by the wind and scratched the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
