Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Legendary Athlete Facing Divorce After 24 Days Of Marriage
A legendary soccer player is reportedly facing divorce after just 24 days of marriage and the World Cup could be to blame. According to reports on Monday, a legendary Brazilian soccer player named Adriano is facing a divorce from his wife of 24 days, with the World Cup potentially causing the split.
PopSugar
24 Gifts For 13-Year-Olds That Will Win You Major Cool Points
Turning 13 is a huge milestone, and with this newly minted teen status, your child is probably developing a variety of new interests while also holding onto some of the things they've loved through their childhood. Whether you're a parent, family member, or friend to a 13-year-old, you know that this marks such an exciting time in their lives where you get to see them grow and embrace their personalities like never before — but it can also complicate knowing exactly what they're into, especially going into the holiday shopping season.
Wife Converts Marital Bed into European Bed and Now Everyone’s Getting Better Sleep
Honestly, we may steal this one.
PopSugar
Feed Your Style
No matter where you’re going or what you’re celebrating, how you showcase your style makes whatever you’re doing truly come to life. Fashion is an expression of your personality, your mood, and your sense of play — so why not celebrate it? Whether you’re headed to a holiday party or a first date, your clothes can make the occasion. Here, we’ve put together shopping guides, trend reports, and outfit inspo that will keep you looking and feeling like your best self through the holidays — and beyond.
What Is Permanent Jewelry? Find Out Why It's Showing Up Everywhere (Including Your Upcoming Wish List!)
Good, bad or indifferent, TikTok is continuously starting and maintaining trends, and the notion of permanent jewelry has trickled its way out of that platform, making headway in the mainstream. You might hear the term related to "fusing," "zapping" or "getting zapped," but what exactly is permanent jewelry? We'll fill...
'Cheers,' 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer, her daughters True and Lillie Parker announced on Instagram Monday. She was 71.
101 Fun Facts You Never Knew, Guaranteed to Totally Blow Your Mind
Get ready for trivia night with a bunch of random fun facts that will make you question everything you ever knew about the world. What’s useless info to some is, to others, cool, amazing fun facts that make the world a stimulating and awe-inspiring place. Are you one of those people who love collecting unexpected pieces of knowledge? If so, prepare to have your mind blown with these interesting fun facts that will amaze adults and kids alike.
Why Rin Tin Tin Is Known As The Dog Who Saved Hollywood
There will always be famous dogs in Hollywood because people love watching them. Think Lassie, Beethoven, and perhaps the original Hollywood dog Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin was an adorable German Shepherd that appeared in over 30 films. He eventually became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”
EatingWell
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Recipes Her Family Enjoys Every Christmas
If you, too, have ever wanted to sit down for coffee with Jennifer Lopez and ask her everything—beyond what we already know about how she gets such glowing skin, her adoration for all things taco-ed and her go-to hardcore workout—we now have something that allows us to at least be a "fly on the wall" of someone who was able to do just that!
64 female photographers tackle sustainability in new Prix Pictet book
New Prix Pictet photo book features 64 female photographers who have won or been shortlisted for the award
Cult of Mac
Order by December 8 to get this pro golf simulator in time for Christmas
It may be the season to be jolly, but in too many parts of the world, it’s definitely not the season for golf. We all have that friend who can’t wait for the snow to stop falling so they can hit the links (that “friend” might even be us!). But, thanks to some cutting-edge sports tech, waiting for spring to swing isn’t necessary.
"SNL" Reminded Everyone That Hello Kitty Is NOT A CAT, And Somehow That's Not The Weirdest Thing About Her???
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Mic
I'm a shopping editor & these weird things with near-perfect Amazon reviews are so effing cool
I’m all for an aesthetic kitchen with matching utensils and a minimalist spoon rest, but sometimes you just need a fun platypus-shaped spatula to add a little joy to your life. There’s no need to track down quirky products like this spatula, because I’m a shopping editor and these weird things with near-perfect Amazon reviews are so effing cool.
Man Updates His Hollow Door With an Epic DIY Upgrade
New doors are more expensive than rehabbing them… just saying.
housebeautiful.com
Kirstie Allsopp reveals cheap hack to make Christmas tree look 'fuller'
Kirstie Allsopp has revealed a cheap hack to make your Christmas tree look fuller this festive season — and all you need is some tinsel. 'Use tinsel to bulk up the tree and give it more reflective power. I bury my tinsel inside the tree so that it gives volume and light,' the presenter tells House Beautiful UK from her London home.
architecturaldigest.com
A Chic Holiday Season, Curated by AD Editors
The holiday season is upon us, so it’s time to fill your home with festive, elegant decor, whether you’re hosting a holiday fête for friends and family or simply looking for a bit of holiday flair. Architectural Digest Market Director Madeline O'Malley and Senior Design Editor Hannah...
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: 2 DIYs Transform a Dingy Staircase into an Artistic Centerpiece
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Comments / 0