Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
Clearwater woman killed motorcyclist while driving drunk, police say
A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.
Tampa Police chief resigns after flashing badge during traffic stop in Oldsmar
Mayor Jane Castor accepted Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor's resignation Monday just days after it was revealed the chief was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12.
fox13news.com
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
'It hurts so bad': Loved ones honor aspiring nurse shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Pink balloons Sunday afternoon filled Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa to honor Savannah Mathis. "It hurts so bad," said her mother, LaMaria Smith. Like several attendants at the park, Smith wore a shirt with an image of Savannah's face and the words: "Forever In Our Hearts."
Man killed after crashing into cow in Myakka City
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing into a cow in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 70 and Betts Road in Myakka City. Troopers say a 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota...
2 teens seriously injured in fiery Pasco County crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Pasco County that shut down all southbound lanes of I-75 on Saturday night.
Manatee commissioner charged with DUI after crashing into tree wants body camera video tossed
BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse wants body camera footage with statements he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI crash to be tossed in his upcoming court case. The request to suppress his statements, which also includes footage from a body camera worn by the...
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
St. Pete police: Man barricaded inside home surrenders; 4 people arrested for burglary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man surrendered to police in connection to an area burglary investigation after barricading himself inside a home, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers pulled over a car near Emerson Avenue and 25th Street South on Monday afternoon that had been under surveillance...
Tampa mayor speaks 1-on-1 with WFLA following police chief’s resignation
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned, according to a release from the City of Tampa.
Man Brandishing Firearm At Tampa Truck Stop Accidentally Shoots Himself
TAMPA, Fla. – One person was injured Saturday night after a firearm accidentally discharged in the parking lot of The Tampa Truck Stop. Just before 8 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 in
Brooksville man dies after flipping pickup, getting ejected during crash on US-301
A Brooksville man was killed in a crash on US-301 in Pasco County.
Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop
TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency. Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on...
Man ejected from pickup truck during rollover crash in Pasco County dies, troopers say
DADE CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck as it overturned during a crash along US 301 in Pasco County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. It happened around 11:21 a.m. Saturday on US 301 near Mattingly Lane in Dade City, troopers said.
Tampa police: Man found dead in parking lot near Family Dollar store
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are investigating a man's death as a homicide, the agency reported. A man in his mid-forties was reportedly found with upper body trauma around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in an enclosed parking lot near a Family Dollar on East Forest Avenue near Nebraska Avenue, police said.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Police: Family of 3 was flying back to St. Petersburg when plane crashed off Venice Beach
VENICE, Fla. — Police said a family of three was onboard a small plane that crashed Saturday night off Venice Beach shortly after taking off from the local airport. A 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl were found dead. The search for the pilot — a 42-year-old man —...
