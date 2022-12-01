ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Man killed after crashing into cow in Myakka City

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing into a cow in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday on State Road 70 and Betts Road in Myakka City. Troopers say a 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota...
Tampa police: Man found dead in parking lot near Family Dollar store

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers are investigating a man's death as a homicide, the agency reported. A man in his mid-forties was reportedly found with upper body trauma around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in an enclosed parking lot near a Family Dollar on East Forest Avenue near Nebraska Avenue, police said.
