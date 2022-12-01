ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtae.com

2022 PIAA football championships: Dates and times of Pennsylvania's high school title games

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania is well represented at the state high school football championships this year, with five Pittsburgh-area teams advancing to the 2022 PIAA championships. The title games will be played Thursday through Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Here are the matchups. Class 1A:...
LehighValleyLive.com

Aliquippa football answers Allentown Central Catholic FG with 31-0 run to win state semi

FULL STORY: Allentown Central Catholic football’s impressive playoff run ends vs. Aliquippa in PIAA semis. Aliquippa 31, Allentown Central Catholic 10 — Rapid Recap. The Allentown Central Catholic football team took a 3-0 lead over defending state champion Aliquippa after a successful opening drive when junior Luke Myers made a 37-yard field goal with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes

BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
KDKA News Radio

Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Tribune-Review

High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen

Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen. Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
wcn247.com

The Fall of the Black Hand

NEW CASTLE, Pa—In the early 20th century, Lawrence County contained a branch of one of the most dangerous groups of their time—the Black Hand. This is the second part of a two-part story, where the first part discusses the Black Hand’s crimes, while this part will tell the story of how they were caught. Click here to catch up and read the first part!
27 First News

What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?

The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
butlerradio.com

Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Ellwood City Ledger

Carla's Diner closes after 12 years

ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

