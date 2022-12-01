Read full article on original website
2022 PIAA football championships: Dates and times of Pennsylvania's high school title games
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Western Pennsylvania is well represented at the state high school football championships this year, with five Pittsburgh-area teams advancing to the 2022 PIAA championships. The title games will be played Thursday through Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Here are the matchups. Class 1A:...
Allentown Central Catholic football’s impressive playoff run ends vs. Aliquippa in PIAA semis
The Allentown Central Catholic football team ended its regular season with a 14-13 loss to rival Bethlehem Catholic. After that setback, the Vikings sailed to four consecutive victories, including a revenge win over the Golden Hawks to earn the District 11 Class 4A title and a first-round victory in the state playoffs over undefeated Jersey Shore.
Aliquippa football answers Allentown Central Catholic FG with 31-0 run to win state semi
FULL STORY: Allentown Central Catholic football’s impressive playoff run ends vs. Aliquippa in PIAA semis. Aliquippa 31, Allentown Central Catholic 10 — Rapid Recap. The Allentown Central Catholic football team took a 3-0 lead over defending state champion Aliquippa after a successful opening drive when junior Luke Myers made a 37-yard field goal with 8:33 left in the first quarter.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes
BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
$50k Millionaire Raffle ticket sold at local Get Go
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners. One of the winners was in Westmoreland County. The raffle is part of an eight week long drawing leading up to the big drawing on January 7, 1983.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
High school junior, football player, dies after shooting Tuesday in Monessen
Officials have identified a Monessen High School student who died after being shot Tuesday evening in Monessen. Amari Altomore, 16, of Monessen died in an area hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., Monessen, according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
The Fall of the Black Hand
NEW CASTLE, Pa—In the early 20th century, Lawrence County contained a branch of one of the most dangerous groups of their time—the Black Hand. This is the second part of a two-part story, where the first part discusses the Black Hand’s crimes, while this part will tell the story of how they were caught. Click here to catch up and read the first part!
What are the odds of a white Christmas in the Valley?
The holiday season is officially here and many of you have already started your Christmas traditions. One tradition that you may have is asking your local meteorologist whether or not you will experience a white Christmas. While it is too early to tell you exactly, we can lean on climatology and the long-term forecast to attempt to answer this question. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and read about one of the best Christmas presents of all.
Power Outage Planned for Sunday
About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Butler Intermediate High School switching to remote learning after accident damages gas line
BUTLER COUNTY — Officials from Butler School District say one of their schools will be on a remote learning schedule after an accident damaged a gas line. According to our partners at ButlerRadio.com, one person was injured after a vehicle crashed and caught fire at Fairground Hill Road on Wednesday at around 1 p.m.
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this week
One person who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania store this week is about to have a very merry holiday season. Earlier this week, a winning lottery ticket worth over $539k was sold to a customer at the Giant Eagle grocery store located on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.
Carla's Diner closes after 12 years
ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
