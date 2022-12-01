ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams scores four touchdowns in state championship

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams put on a show Friday to help Saraland High School win the Alabama Cass 6A State Championship. Williams finished the night with 15 carries for 188 yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 84 yards and one receiving touchdown. Saraland defeated Mountain Brook 38-17.
Whitmer announces cabinet shake-up for second term

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s cabinet is being shaken up for her second term, the Governor announced Friday in a press release. The heads of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Veterans Affairs Agency (VAA) and the Department of Transportation (MDOT) are all stepping down.
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?

