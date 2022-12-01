Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspectionJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Traffic Watch Update: New ADA parking spots open at Forsyth County CourthouseMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Christmas parade Saturday in Cumming expected to draw thousandsJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
VIDEO: Mom fends off raccoon that attacked daughter - with her bare hands
A Connecticut mom swung into action and stepped in to help her 5-year-old daughter who was being viciously attacked by a raccoon. In a video captured by the family's security system, Logan Kelsey MacNamara is seen rushing out the door and grabbing the raccoon that was attacking her young daughter.
Atlanta officer, armed suspect hit by alleged drunk driver during foot chase
A police officer chasing an armed man through a southeast Atlanta street was hit by an alleged drunk driver Monday night, authorities said.
Video Shows Coyote Attack Toddler in Broad Daylight
A home security camera caught the moment a coyote attacked a 2-year-old in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. The little girl's parents, Shira and Ariel Eliyahuo, said they had just returned from preschool, parked the car, and taken their daughter out of her car seat. As the parents gathered her...
