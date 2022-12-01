Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2023 LINEUP ANNOUNCED
Pittsburgh, put your plans on ice – literally – as the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust welcomes you to the Cultural District for New Year’s Eve with a one-of-a-kind Ice Maze to lead you into 2023. Master ice carver and founder of Ice Creations, Richard Bubin, will create an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 2-4
Holiday music and shopping — along with the ghostly appearance of William Shakespeare — are among events on tap this weekend in Pittsburgh. Premiere performances of Pittsburgh playwright Nathan Wagner’s “Perdita” will be at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in the New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Pittsburgh’s Handmade Arcade Holiday Market gears up for 18th year
PITTSBURGH — Friday morning at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A was just a large empty space, but Friday night, it transforms into the largest holiday market in the region – the Handmade Arcade. “We have over 500 applicants for 250 spaces,” said Tricia Brancolini-Foley,...
New film details the triumphs and tribulations of Pittsburgh's steelmaking past
HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - "The City of Steel" is a documentary based on the stories of the workers who occupied Pittsburgh's steel mills during the 1970s and 1980s."It was in the DNA of Pittsburgh," said Bruce Spiegel. It took Spiegel three years to interview former steelworkers and produce the documentary based on the once-thriving industry that laid the foundation of his hometown.On Saturday evening, "The City of Steel" premiered inside the AMC Theater at the Waterfront, a location that was once the U.S. Steel Homestead Works, one of the area's biggest steel mills."I came to appreciate the sacrifice and the...
pghcitypaper.com
Hip Hop Summit showcases Pittsburgh emcees, DJs, street artists, and more
When it comes to the Pittsburgh music scene, hip hop often gets overlooked in favor of indie or classic rock. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is looking to change that with the first-ever Hip Hop Summit, a full day of activities described as celebrating the four elements of the genre - the Emcee, the DJ, Graffiti, and Breaking.
3 Reasons Why Pittsburgh is the Best City in the US
When it comes to American cities, there are plenty of great options to choose from. The obvious choices are places like Miami, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. New York City isn't even that far away, but the obvious choices aren't always the best. Cities like Portland, Memphis, and Tulsa are great alternatives to the biggest tourist destinations. But if you're looking for the best of the best, then there's really only one contender—and that's Pittsburgh.
90-year-old man, left on Pittsburgh doorstep as newborn, meets the family he never knew
A 12-day-old baby boy left in a basket on a Garfield doorstep in 1932, has found his long-lost Pittsburgh family. Jim Scott wrote a “Christmas wish” to connect with his birth family in 2016. And for the past six years, he’s been putting together the pieces of what most of us take for granted: a family.
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park author publishes Christmas-themed romance novel
Online dating is now commonplace, and its veterans have stories from it that cover the gamut from the completely sublime to the totally ridiculous. There are some matches where the couples end up being remarkably compatible and they embark on years of togetherness. Then, of course, there are plenty of dates from hell, where dates look absolutely nothing like their flattering profile photos, they engage in boorish behavior, or they are totally unable to carry a conversation.
Restaurants making adjustments during rush of business in holiday season
PITTSBURGH — This is the first holiday that everything is back and open — we are in full swing,” said Gaucho bartender, Brandon Larkin. Holiday dining is finally back. This is a time of year restaurants really rely on. During the pandemic, restaurants were dealing with restrictions...
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Steak Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Finding the best restaurants in a new city can seem overwhelming and daunting without proper guidance. Your options might be limited if you know what kind of food you want. It can be challenging to figure out where to go if you are new to a city and don’t know anything about the local restaurants.
'Generational changing' investments poised to remake Western Pa.'s trails system
Described as “generational changing,” recently awarded investments in rails-to-trails will help connect more than 100 miles of recreational trails in Western Pennsylvania, opening previously unrealized pathways to communities poised to benefit economically. Murrysville to Rankin. O’Hara to East Deer. Aspinwall to Homewood. Plans are underway to grow and...
wtae.com
More clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clear skies tonight will allow for one more very cold night as we again drop well into the 20s by Monday morning. Clouds will return in the morning and increase through the day. We are dry on Monday with highs warming through the 40s. Rain showers arrive Tuesday but will be very light and isolated in nature. Those showers linger into Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. We then dry out Thursday before another rain chance Friday, likely our best one of the week, and showers return to close out the weekend and start next week with seasonal highs.
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel
Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
wtae.com
Sunny and chilly for your Steelers Sunday
PITTSBURGH — The rain is gone and skies will clear through the overnight as high pressure moves in. It will be cold tonight as we wake up in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens for many, especially north of the city. We will be dry for...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Pittsburgh’s Streamline-Deco Greyhound Bus Station
Pittsburgh has had a Greyhound station at its current site so long (more then 60 years) that few people remember the previous bus station across the street, at the site of today’s Federal Building. That station was not as dazzlingly deco as other Greyhound terminals of the 1930s but nonetheless brought an air of luxury and sophistication to local transportation. Bus travel then was seen as exciting and glamorous, like train and air travel; cars could not offer reclining seats or air conditioning, or release from having to do the driving.[1] Bus travel also had a huge advantage by serving thousands more places that trains and planes could not reach.
Civic Empathy exhibits reveal Westmoreland history of slavery, racial justice
Pennsylvania was a haven in the decades preceding the Civil War for people seeking to escape enslavement in the South. But that wasn’t the case in Pennsylvania’s earlier years, when enslaved people and those who claimed ownership of them were part of the local population, including in Westmoreland County.
wtae.com
Ross Township residents experience power outage
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some customers in Ross Township experienced power problems in the area of Park Place Friday afternoon. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 saw Duquesne Light Company crews on scene. We're told a downed tree caused extensive damage to overhead equipment, resulting in more than 120 Duquesne Light customers losing power.
butlerradio.com
New Owner of Penn Theater Reaches Agreement with Local Foundation
The new owner of the Penn Theater has reached an agreement with the organization that loaned money to purchase the property. The Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation recently announced that developer and Butler native Bryan Frenchak agreed to a preservation easement on the 1937 facility. A preservation easement is a...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Which State Is Pittsburgh In?
It is the anchor city of the largest urban area in Appalachia. The area contains a diverse population. The key ethnic demographics are the white population (66.4%), the black population (23.0%), and the Hispanic population (3.4%). Pittsburgh is famous for the steel industry. It is home to hundreds of steel-related...
