PITTSBURGH — Clear skies tonight will allow for one more very cold night as we again drop well into the 20s by Monday morning. Clouds will return in the morning and increase through the day. We are dry on Monday with highs warming through the 40s. Rain showers arrive Tuesday but will be very light and isolated in nature. Those showers linger into Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. We then dry out Thursday before another rain chance Friday, likely our best one of the week, and showers return to close out the weekend and start next week with seasonal highs.

23 HOURS AGO