Twin polar bear cubs born at Toledo Zoo, watch livestream

 4 days ago

The Toledo Zoo announced the birth of twin polar bear cubs on Thursday.

The cubs — whose parents are 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male Nuka — are the first twin polar bears to be born at the zoo in a decade. Their genders are not yet known.

They are Crystal's 8th and 9th cubs. The zoo said in a Facebook post that Nuka arrived in Toledo in March as part of a breeding recommendation for Crystal meant to help sustain the endangered species.

"Mom is doing everything she should do," said Michael Frushour, the zoo's curator of mammals, in a video announcement. "Cubs are happy and healthy, warm in their den with mom."

The cubs won't make their debut to the public until spring of 2023, the zoo said. But a livestream of Crystal and the cubs inside the den is on YouTube, and runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Viewers can hear the bears through a microphone as well.

