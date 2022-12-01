ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

This is the Ultimate Jersey Shore Road Trip That You Need to Drive!

This is a cool idea, an ultimate road trip along the Jersey Shore. A tour of our amazing Jersey Shore that you can do with friends or family. A way for you to enjoy one of the most beautiful places in America, right here in New Jersey. You could make this trip in summer to get the "full" experience or if you prefer quieter times in winter this can be a beautiful trek as well and less busy. Regardless, if you like road trips as we do then you need to try this out for yourself.
NJ.com

N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
92.7 WOBM

Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?

Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
PIX11

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to […]
New Jersey 101.5

Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports

For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
New Jersey 101.5

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Shore News Network

New Jersey police pup named after 9-11 pilot LeRoy Homer

EVESHAM, NJ – The newest Evesham Township Police Department officer was sworn in this week and took her oath of office. K9 Officer Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer, the United Airlines Flight 93 pilot who was hijacked on September 11, 2001, and crashed the plane in Stoneycreek Township, Pennsylvania, to avoid the plane being used to attack the nation’s capital. LeRoy Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death on September 11, 2001. K-9 Lee, was officially sworn in by our Township Clerk, Mary Lou Bergh, with her partner, Officer Ethan Hickman, standing proudly The post New Jersey police pup named after 9-11 pilot LeRoy Homer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972

FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

