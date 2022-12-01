Read full article on original website
This is the Ultimate Jersey Shore Road Trip That You Need to Drive!
This is a cool idea, an ultimate road trip along the Jersey Shore. A tour of our amazing Jersey Shore that you can do with friends or family. A way for you to enjoy one of the most beautiful places in America, right here in New Jersey. You could make this trip in summer to get the "full" experience or if you prefer quieter times in winter this can be a beautiful trek as well and less busy. Regardless, if you like road trips as we do then you need to try this out for yourself.
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
NJ overrun by ‘mixed use developments’ with another on the way
You’ve seen it happening all over New Jersey. And there are probably some of these developments coming to a neighborhood near you. They’re called “mixed-use developments,” and people either love them or hate him or a combination of both. It’s basically a behemoth development, sprawling with...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Finally! Here’s When NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Opening!
Yum! Many New Jerseyans have been waiting a while for this one!. If you're hungry for hot, spicy chicken sandwiches that you normally see on food television, usually in Los Angeles or Texas, this popular hot chicken chain is finally about to open their first New Jersey location. Dave's Hot...
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to […]
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia Airport (Queens, N.Y.), Long Island MacArthur Airport (Ronkonkama, N.Y.), New York Stewart International Airport in the Hudson Valley, and Philadelphia International Airport.
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
New Jersey police pup named after 9-11 pilot LeRoy Homer
EVESHAM, NJ – The newest Evesham Township Police Department officer was sworn in this week and took her oath of office. K9 Officer Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer, the United Airlines Flight 93 pilot who was hijacked on September 11, 2001, and crashed the plane in Stoneycreek Township, Pennsylvania, to avoid the plane being used to attack the nation’s capital. LeRoy Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death on September 11, 2001. K-9 Lee, was officially sworn in by our Township Clerk, Mary Lou Bergh, with her partner, Officer Ethan Hickman, standing proudly The post New Jersey police pup named after 9-11 pilot LeRoy Homer appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey native has won 20 consecutive games on 'Jeopardy!'
This week we'll see if a New Jersey man can keep his win streak alive on "Jeopardy!"
Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972
FREEHOLD, NJ – Officials have identified the body of a girl who was reported missing in 1972 after her remains were found during a neighborhood cleanup nearly 35 years ago. On Easter Sunday, April 2, 1972, 16-year-old Nancy Carol Fitzgerald sat down for dinner with her family in North Jersey. “Following an intensive long-term investigation involving numerous interviews and extensive DNA analysis, human remains recovered near the Henry Hudson Bike Trail in Atlantic Highlands in 1988 have now been positively identified as belonging to Nancy – although precisely how and why she died still remains unknown,” the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s The post Remains found during community cleanup identified as teen reported missing in 1972 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Op-Ed: I Read Kate Moore's 'The Radium Girls.' Here's Why I'm Nervous For Orange And Newark Today
About 100 years ago, one of the most egregious forms of workplace abuses in history happened, right here in the Garden State. Actually, I would be more likely to call it a form of mass murder. During the 1920s, over 100 young women were employed by United Radium to paint dials on watches.
