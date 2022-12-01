Bobby Brown “Don’t Know Nothing About” Upcoming Whitney Houston Biopic

On Thursday (Dec. 1) TMZ caught up with R&B legend Bobby Brown to see what he’s been up to musically, and to ask him about his involvement in I Wanna Dance With Somebody , the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic premiering on Christmas Day.

Brown, 53, did confirm that his iconic R&B group New Edition would be headed back on tour in March 2023, but as far as his late ex-wife’s biopic? He has nothing to do with that.

“I don’t know nothing about that movie,” he confirmed, adding that the film’s producers didn’t ask for his input before shooting.

Moonlight and Wu-Tang: An American Saga actor Ashton Sanders will be playing Brown in the upcoming biopic about the late singer. When asked if Brown thinks Sanders can pull off his demeanor, Bobby said, “I hope so.”

Brown and Houston had a very public relationship that was full of both love and controversy. The two were married for 14 years, putting their infamous relationship on display in the 2005 reality show Being Bobby Brown before divorcing in 2007. The pair, along with their only child, Bobbi Kristina , showed the world the dynamics of their family, leaving many critical of their lifestyle.

Three years following Houston’s 2012 passing, Bobbi Kristina died eerily of similar circumstances . She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Georgia residence that she shared with her boyfriend. The 22-year-old passed away in hospice on July 26, 2015. Her boyfriend, Nick Gordon, died three years after Bobbi Kristina from his battle with drugs . He was 30.

Speaking of New Edition’s upcoming reunion, Brown shared, “We’re going back out on tour in March.”

He also revealed how different members are able to tour without each other, adding, “It’s not hard, we have a brotherhood that is probably unstoppable. We take pride in what we do. New Edition is forever.”

The “Tenderoni” crooner also confirmed that the tour will have the “full group,” which is expected to include Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, and Johnny Gill.

Hear what Bobby Brown had to say about touring with NE and Whitney Houston’s biopic above, and take a look at the I Wanna Dance With Somebody trailer below.