Police seize 125 pounds of black market marijuana, weapons in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI — Police made three arrests and seized more than 125 pounds of black-market marijuana in three separate investigations in Berrien County recently. Berrien County Sheriff deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon complaint on County Line Rd in Watervliet Township on Nov. 27 after a 47-year-old Kentucky man allegedly threatened another man with a firearm, according to a press release.
Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
Firearms, drugs recovered in home South Bend bomb squad was called to
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Police recovered firearms and drugs at a home on Marine Street Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. The department's bomb squad was also called to the scene after a suspicious item was found. Officers with the department's Strategic Focus Unit performed a search warrant...
Bomb squad called during heroin, cocaine and firearms bust in South Bend
Three people were arrested and police confiscated several firearms, as well as heroin, cocaine and marijuana in a drug bust aided by the South Bend Police bomb squad. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers with the South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area.
Man injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
Man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting relative in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man appeared in Kalamazoo County court Friday for a shooting that hospitalized his relative. Andrew J. Pitchford was arraigned on assault with intent to commit murder, a felony punishable up to life, and felony firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department. A judge ordered...
South Bend Police investigating viral Facebook video
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a viral video shared on Facebook depicting a man holding a gun and kicking a resident's door a number of times before running away. The video was shared on Sunday evening. South Bend Police confirmed the video was taken...
17-year-old injured in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday night, Dec. 2. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 9:51 p.m. responded to reports of gunshots near Hazard Avenue and Center Street, according to a news release.
Fugitive Friday for December 2, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features Ondre Johnson, Tieler Jefferies, Christopher Sinozich, and Gregory Rhodes. Ondre Johnson is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction of theft. Tieler Jefferies is wanted for violation of federal supervised release with the original charge of false statements to a federal agent...
Former Berrien County deputy pleads guilty to false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to false pretenses after being accused of embezzling from the Niles Wrestling Club, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor, a reduced charge. He was accused of using...
Former deputy pleads guilty in connection to missing money from Niles Wrestling Club
A former deputy with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses after being accused of taking money from the Niles Wrestling Club. The Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office originally charged Trent Babcock with three counts of felony embezzlement. He’s accused of using...
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
Police investigate shooting in Kalamazoo's Eastside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers combed the Eastside neighborhood with flashlights for bullet casings looking for shooting evidence Friday night. A K9 from Western Michigan University was also called to the scene at Center Street and Hazard Avenue. A 17-year-old boy was shot and admitted to nearby Ascension Borgess...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 2, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Dec. 2, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Ondre Johnson is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original conviction of Theft. Tieler Jefferies is wanted for Violation of...
Indiana woman dead in multiple car crash in Cass County
A 41-year-old woman from Indiana is dead following a crash in Cass County Friday night.
Body of missing Indiana man found in water near Sturgis
The body of a missing man was found in a vehicle that was submerged in water near Sturgis, troopers said.
