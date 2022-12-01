ALDERSON (Hinton News) – The Alderson Ministerial Association has set up a bank account for the benefit of Marissa Dawson’s children, who lost their mother to domestic violence.

Donations can be made at any of the City National Bank locations in Greenbrier County. The Alderson Ministerial Association’s prayers are with these children.

Please, include ” AMA–Marissa Dawson’s Children” in the memo on the check.

Donations may also be mailed directly to: Alderson City National Bank, 2213 Alta Drive, Alderson, WV 24910.

The post Account created for deceased Alderson mother’s children appeared first on The Hinton News .