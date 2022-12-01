ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texans coach Lovie Smith won't commit to going back to QB Davis Mills

The Houston Texans didn’t get much production from their starting quarterback. In fact, Kyle Allen was as ineffective as the Cleveland Browns’ starter, who posted a 53.4 passer rating in the 27-14 victory over Houston at NRG Stadium. Allen had a 53.5 rating, but he also was the cause of two defensive scores that ended up being the difference in the game.

