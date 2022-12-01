Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
Note a few things to do in December before the holiday rush
Above / Sometimes a simple snowman head speaks volumes for this season of wonder…. ‘Tis the season to be jolly! Go walk! Go bike! Go shop! Go explore! By night, enjoy the bright N.E.W.S of colorful lights from one neighborhood to the next throughout this well-illuminated community. The posts on...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Evergreen Park honors longtime employee
The Evergreen Park Village Board took care of some local business before Thanksgiving Day meals will be served. James Bender, a 27-year employee of the Evergreen Park Public Works Department, was selected as the “Employee of the Quarter” and honored at the village board meeting on Monday night.
positivelynaperville.com
North Central College – The gift of coffee that does good
Does your holiday gift-giving list include any coffee lovers? Perhaps you’d like some new morning brew options?. In either case, the North Central College Coffee Lab is where you can buy freshly roasted coffee products that are produced and sold in a socially responsible manner. One of only a few college-operated facilities in the nation dedicated to studying the craft of coffee, it is the first to focus on the business of coffee.
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
starvedrock.media
Sesame Street's Bob McGrath passes; grew up near Grand Ridge
A La Salle County native and an original Sesame Street cast member has died. Bob McGrath's death was announced Sunday by his family and Sesame Workshop. He was 90 years old. Waltham resident Mary Small knew Bob as a first grader at the Oxford one room school near Grand Ridge. While growing up, McGrath sang for many functions – some in the evening – and then dragged himself to school the next day. The future actor attended Marquette High School and later, the University of Michigan. McGrath worked on NBC TV's famed “Sing Along with Mitch” in the early 60's.
thefirstward.net
Corey Dixon Mayor of Elgin? Not in this life!
Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity. –Martin Luther King, Jr. The very first “So You Want to Win a Local Election” commandment, the hopeful candidate’s prime directive so to speak, is to pick an election you can win. Because, in this lightspeed 24/7 news cycle planet, if you commit the mortal sin of losing once too often, your political career will be over before it began.
positivelynaperville.com
Loaves & Fishes: Doing something about it
A few years ago, while visiting the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, I purchased a blue tote bag with the words, “The Art of Doing Something About It” on the front. Those words really made me think. What if we all had an “it” – a cause, belief, or need we are passionate about? And then what if we all became devoted to doing something about it?
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot to return $43K in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she'll return $43,000 in campaign contributions that may violate political fundraising rules. The campaign cash came from a series of companies owned in part by Carmen Rossi, a registered lobbyist with contracts at City Hall and extensive financial interests in bars and other businesses regulated by the city.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood
Raising Cane’s Raising Traffic Concerns in Crestwood (Crestwood, IL) – The village of Crestwood held its regular board meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022. In the absence of Mayor Klein, Trustee Wasag acted as Mayor Pro Tempore. In addition to the items on the agenda, a resident discussed the possibility of a “traffic nightmare” once Raising Cane’s opens.
positivelynaperville.com
KidsMatter 2 Us – Random acts of kindness
KidsMatter helps to support and convene the Collaborative Youth Team (CYT), a coalition of over 36 youth-serving organizations working together to promote and advocate the health and well-being of kids and families in DuPage and Will counties. This year we will be discussing the book, Together: The Healing Power of...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
Some CPS parents are just getting summer 2022 pandemic food benefit cards now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of more than a million children in Illinois were expecting to receive food-benefit debit cards as part of the summer 2022 pandemic program – but the problem is it's December and some students are just getting them now. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the amount of money involved here is not small – it amounts to nearly $400 for each kid. The state says most of the money actually went out in October. But some families are reporting that they're just getting the benefits now, and they might not even know they got...
laportecounty.life
Aetna fails to reach contract agreement with Community Healthcare System
Effective Jan. 15, 2023, Aetna Inc. insurance will no longer be an in-network provider for Community Healthcare System if an agreement cannot be reached. This would affect all Community Healthcare System entities, including Community Hospital in Munster; St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago; St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart; Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point; Community Care Network Inc.; Hartsfield Village; Community Home Care; and St. Mary Home Care.
star967.net
Star 96.7’s Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway
Star 96.7 is doing their Annual 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway teaming up with local businesses to give you a chance to win some great prizes worth hundreds of dollars!. Each weekday, listen from 6:00a to 6:00p for Santa’s sleigh bells and a Ho-ho-ho for your chance to win!
Adopt-A-Pet: Heartland Animal Shelter
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL. Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005) Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo...
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
Buffalo Grove murders: Friends raise money to send remains of mother, 2 daughters to family
Vera Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian and 4-year-old Amilia were found dead last week, along with Kisliak's husband and his mother.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
