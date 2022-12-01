ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Wallen bringing 2023 tour to Pennsylvania

By Kaylee Fuller
 4 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Morgan Wallen will be bringing his “One Night At A Time World Tour” to the Sweetest Place on Earth next year.

Wallen will be performing at the Hershey Stadium on May 18, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will be joining Wallen at this show.

Pennsylvania AG asks for Ticketmaster complaints after Taylor Swift ticket debacle

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” Wallen shares. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have. It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Wallen will also be performing in Pittsburgh on June 15 and in Philadelphia on June 17. Special guest HARDY will be joining Wallen, Zimmerman, and ERNEST at those two Pennsylvania shows.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, and be purchased on Morgan Wallen’s website. Three dollars of every ticket will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There will not be a presale for the tickets, so Live Nation advises purchasers to only purchase through verified fans.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

