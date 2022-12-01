ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Myrna Jo Nesbit, 83

Myrna Jo Nesbit, 83, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away December 2, 2022. She was born December 31, 1938, to the late Joe Edd and Johnnie McCormick Charles. Myrna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Pat Nesbit; son, Robert P. (Janelle) Nesbit of Fayetteville, N.C. ; grandchildren, Trey Nesbit of Orlando, Fla. and Gabbie Nesbit of Tracy City; brother, Les Charles of Tracy City; and sister, Nicki Garner of Chattanooga.
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park

Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Boro Pride will be back despite ‘attack on LGBTQ community,’ nonprofit says

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project says there will be a pride festival in Murfreesboro in 2023, despite city leaders recently banning the nonprofit from holding future events on city property. The city’s ban on the nonprofit’s events came after video from this year’s Boro Pride festival surfaced...
Birth Announcements

Haiden Ray Lee Carter was born Oct. 22 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Breann Edwards and Dakota Carter of Manchester. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge

Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.

