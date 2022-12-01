Read full article on original website
Related
Grundy County Herald
Myrna Jo Nesbit, 83
Myrna Jo Nesbit, 83, of Tracy City, Tennessee, passed away December 2, 2022. She was born December 31, 1938, to the late Joe Edd and Johnnie McCormick Charles. Myrna is survived by her husband of 60 years, Pat Nesbit; son, Robert P. (Janelle) Nesbit of Fayetteville, N.C. ; grandchildren, Trey Nesbit of Orlando, Fla. and Gabbie Nesbit of Tracy City; brother, Les Charles of Tracy City; and sister, Nicki Garner of Chattanooga.
wgnsradio.com
Nourish Food Bank in Rutherford County in Need of Food and Volunteers as Client Number has Doubled Since 2019
(Rutherford County, TN) Food is in short supply right now throughout Rutherford County, according to LaDawna Parham with the Nourish Food Bank in Smyrna…. Problems are compounded for area foodbanks because of supply chain issues that are backlogged from as far back as 2020. The number of people served monthly...
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Murfreesboro votes to move ahead with a new waste management plan as landfill fills up
The landfill that receives most of Middle Tennessee's trash is running out of space, but leaders in Rutherford County have made moves to change that.
WSMV
Boro Pride will be back despite ‘attack on LGBTQ community,’ nonprofit says
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Equality Project says there will be a pride festival in Murfreesboro in 2023, despite city leaders recently banning the nonprofit from holding future events on city property. The city’s ban on the nonprofit’s events came after video from this year’s Boro Pride festival surfaced...
wpln.org
Conservative backlash to drag shows could endanger the future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee
The future of Pride celebrations in Tennessee is uncertain. Summer festivals, drag shows and book displays celebrating LGBTQ Tennesseans have faced pushback throughout the state. In Middle Tennessee, the organizers of Murfreesboro’s Pride have been told that their permit requests for future events will be denied. Rutherford County native...
Grundy County Herald
Birth Announcements
Haiden Ray Lee Carter was born Oct. 22 at Southern TN Regional Health System, Winchester, to Breann Edwards and Dakota Carter of Manchester. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Rutherford County: prepare for interstate congestion Sunday
To accommodate growth in the Blackman area, Middle Tennessee Electric will be working on electrical lines that may lead to increased traffic on Sunday.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Comments / 0