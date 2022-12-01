GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Adam J. Uchyn, 39, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the sole count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Uchyn advised the court he had been clean for almost six years before this incident occurred claiming “he is just not trying to get into trouble anymore.” Uchyn was determined to be a good candidate for an In Lieu of Conviction (ILC) program. His guilty plea will be held while he completes the ILC for a period of up to 60 months and partakes in 100 hours of community service. If he fails to comply, his guilty plea will be picked up, and Uchyn could face incarceration.

