Daily Advocate
Ansonia brings in holidays with parade
Ansonia Community Pride’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade was a huge success. Thousands upon thousands of lights on vehicles of all shapes and sizes made their way down the parade to the delight of parade watchers. This vehicle recognizing service men and women and veterans had over 7,000 lights. Be sure to visit Ansonia this holiday season and cruise around town to find some of the best residential light displays anywhere.
Daily Advocate
Husted meets Tecumseh
On his Dec. 2 trip to Greenville, Lt. Governor Jon Husted (right) visited Shawnee Prairie Preserve to view the new Tecumseh statue on site. Pictured with Husted is Andrea Jordan (left), executive director of Darke County Center for the Arts, and Darryl Mehaffie (center), retired state committeeman, chairman of DCCA, and Darke County Parks board commissioner.
Daily Advocate
16th year of lights at Shawnee Prairie
It’s the Holiday Season and we’re quickly approaching Shawnee Prairie’s annual “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland” luminary event! When I started full-time with the Park District in 2007, I expressed a desire for a luminary event during our august planning meeting. Before I knew it, I was asking for hundreds of milk jugs & votive candle donations! With around 200 luminaries created, we succeeded in the event’s goal of “a peaceful start to the holiday season with a walk in the woods.” We gathered a few volunteers, and some staff, and the event was successful with participants asking if we needed more luminaries to grow the event for next year!
Daily Advocate
Ohio is on the rise, but workforce an issue
GREENVILLE – The Darke County Chamber of Commerce and its Legislative Committee hosted the annual State of the State Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 2 at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. The banquet was nearly filled with chamber members and their guests to receive an update on the state from Lt. Governor Jon Husted.
Daily Advocate
ICE called after stabbing in Union City
UNION CITY — In the afternoon of Dec. 3, 2022, officers of the Union City, Ohio and Union City Indiana Police Departments responded to the 100 block of E. Main Street in reference to a female that had been stabbed. Upon arrival, officers learned a female had been stabbed...
Daily Advocate
Four appear in Common Pleas Court
GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court on Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Adam J. Uchyn, 39, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the sole count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the fifth degree. He faced up to 12 months incarceration and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. Uchyn advised the court he had been clean for almost six years before this incident occurred claiming “he is just not trying to get into trouble anymore.” Uchyn was determined to be a good candidate for an In Lieu of Conviction (ILC) program. His guilty plea will be held while he completes the ILC for a period of up to 60 months and partakes in 100 hours of community service. If he fails to comply, his guilty plea will be picked up, and Uchyn could face incarceration.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Police Blotter
FIGHT: An officer was assigned as the School Resource Officer at the Greenville City Schools k-8 building. During this time, the officer was called to investigate a physical fight that occurred in the gym on the 5-8 side of the school building. It was determined to be mutual combat. Citations were prepared and later voided due to the school not wishing to pursue charges but school discipline only.
Daily Advocate
Three pointers lead Tri-Village to home win over Belmont
NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village High School boys’ basketball team cruise through their home opener with a 62-25 win over Belmont High School. Head coach Josh Sagester said the team has been anxious to get out and play in the new Patriot Activity Center. They were able to get their first win on the new court on their first try.
