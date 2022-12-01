Read full article on original website
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Fox 19
Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
Fox 19
Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Residential foster care is physically, mentally unsafe, says new report from Kentucky Youth Advocates
One young adult remembers taking a daily allergy pill upon entering a Kentucky residential foster care facility and leaving “on 13 medications within six months.”. Another lost the privilege of calling their mother after a riot at their location. These were among the experiences 46 young adults shared with...
Fox 19
School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner searching for family of woman who died alone at hospital
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A Kennedy Heights woman died alone in the hospital, and the Hamilton County Coroner wants to find her relatives so she can have a proper burial. 66-year-old Joanne Riley passed away November 2 at UC Medical Center. That was six days before her birthday. She...
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
Fox 19
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
Fox 19
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
Fox 19
Driver involved in West End crash killed after crossing interstate on foot
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a driver involved in a West End crash who was later killed after crossing I-75 on foot early Monday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on I-75 near the Ninth Street exit ramp when he lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.
WLWT 5
Mother held on charges relating to death of 3-year-old son in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Avondale, police said. According to police, around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of an unresponsive toddler. The child was immediately transported to...
WKRC
Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
WLWT 5
Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
Fox 19
