BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.

2 HOURS AGO