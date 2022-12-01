ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Fox 19

Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
Fox 19

Homearama to build in Northern Kentucky for the first time

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - For the first time in its 60-year history, Northern Kentucky will host the next Homearama. The open house tour event will run from June 10-25, 2023 in the hillside neighborhood of Martin’s Gate south of historic downtown Newport. A 4.23-acre urban redevelopment by Meierjohan Development Group...
Fox 19

Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19

Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
WLWT 5

Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
Fox 19

Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
Fox 19

Driver involved in West End crash killed after crossing interstate on foot

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified a driver involved in a West End crash who was later killed after crossing I-75 on foot early Monday morning. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Samuel Zerihun, 27, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on I-75 near the Ninth Street exit ramp when he lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.
WLWT 5

Mother held on charges relating to death of 3-year-old son in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son in Avondale, police said. According to police, around 12:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue for a report of an unresponsive toddler. The child was immediately transported to...
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
WLWT 5

Kentucky doctor who substitutes as teacher gives entire paycheck back to classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well. After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. "Much to my surprise, I found out you don't actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute," said Ciliberti. "So I became an emergency substitute teacher."
Fox 19

Woman charged in death of 3-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is charged Thursday in the death of a child in Avondale. It happened around 12:01 a.m. at a residence in the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue, per CPD. District Four officers found 3-year-old Jayden Krebs unresponsive. EMS immediately transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical...

