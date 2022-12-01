ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
KGET

Pedestrian dies after collision on East White Lane in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was found in the […]
Antelope Valley Press

Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout

ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield

Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
KGET

Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
KGET

Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Bakersfield Now

Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
KGET

Police searching for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian collision

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said a man was […]
KGET

Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
KGET 17

Crash causes delays in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between a Kern County Sherriff’s patrol car and another vehicle delayed motorists in Downtown Bakersfield Monday afternoon, according to a 17 News photographer at the scene. The collision happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and L Street...
KGET

Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck near Lamont

Update: The California Highway Patrol’s says the collision happened when a Terence Patt, 43, was driving westbound on Highway 223 and made a left turn onto south Edison Road, just ahead of the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct […]
KGET

Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
KGET

KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest

Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead. Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released. Youngblood said Valdez has […]
KGET

BPD searches for vehicle burglary suspect

BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect, according to a news release form the department. The burglary happened on Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, just south of Belle Terrace Road. The suspect is described as a man in his […]

