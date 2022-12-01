Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 teens for murder, man still at large
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) arrested four teen boys on Friday, December 2nd for their role in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured, one critically, on July 4th.
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Teenager shot in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police officers say a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot in Southwest Bakersfield Saturday.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the motorcycle accident.
Pedestrian dies after collision on East White Lane in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was found in the […]
Antelope Valley Press
Deputy involved in Rosamond shootout
ROSAMOND — A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy was shot, early Friday morning, in a shootout with a suspect who was later arrested. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the forehead and miraculously survived, Kern County Sheriff Johnny Youngblood said. The bullet was recovered from his hat. He was treated at Antelope Valley Medical Center and released.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield
Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
Bakersfield Now
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
Woman dead after struck by car at intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to the intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue in South Bakersfield after a car hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.
California toddler’s fentanyl overdose; parents admit to smoking drug every 7 hours
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The child had turned blue by the time police arrived. Called to an apartment on Kroll Way near Gosford Road, a Bakersfield police officer found a 1-year-old boy motionless on the floor, his parents sobbing. The child wasn’t breathing and didn’t have a pulse. Officer Mariya Corral began CPR. As she […]
Police searching for hit-and-run driver involved in deadly pedestrian collision
Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the location of the incident. It has been corrected. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Friday night. The collision was reported on White Lane near South Real Road at around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said a man was […]
Kern County sheriff’s deputy gets shot in the head and survives
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s an incredible story of survival and bravery, as a Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the head this morning in Rosamond and survived. Deputy Michael Valdez was shot in the head Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this wasn’t a graze wound. The bullet cleanly entered and exited his […]
KGET 17
Crash causes delays in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision between a Kern County Sherriff’s patrol car and another vehicle delayed motorists in Downtown Bakersfield Monday afternoon, according to a 17 News photographer at the scene. The collision happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of 24th Street and L Street...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck near Lamont
Update: The California Highway Patrol’s says the collision happened when a Terence Patt, 43, was driving westbound on Highway 223 and made a left turn onto south Edison Road, just ahead of the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct […]
Residential search leads to arrest of convicted felon: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers served a search warrant and arrested a prior convicted felon on suspicion of firearms charges, according to the police department. Officers searched a residence on Bedfordshire Drive on Dec. 2 and arrested a 34-year-old man from Bakersfield, according to the department. The man was arrested on suspicion of […]
KCSO deputy shot in forehead, suspect under arrest
Update (1 p.m.): Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood held a press conference at 11 a.m. and confirmed Deputy Michael Valdez, a deputy who was involved in the shooting, was shot in the forehead. Deputy Valdez was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital where he received a few stitches and then was released. Youngblood said Valdez has […]
BPD searches for vehicle burglary suspect
BAKERFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s help in identifying a vehicle burglary suspect, according to a news release form the department. The burglary happened on Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, just south of Belle Terrace Road. The suspect is described as a man in his […]
