baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to buy fresh-cut Christmas trees in the Baltimore area
Picking out a natural Christmas tree is an annual tradition that gets everyone in the mood for the holiday season. Whether you are looking to spend a whole day with the family searching for the perfect tree, cutting it down, and hauling it home yourself, or you want to pick a tree from a lot and have someone else do the heavy lifting, we’ve got you covered.
Upperco Yuletide Village ready for the holidays with Christmas light display
It’s the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to start it than at Upperco Yuletide Village, a Christmas light display constructed by the volunteers from the Upperco Fire Company.
Sharp Dressed Man offers free suits during holiday giveaway on the Baltimore Peninsula
BALTIMORE -- A newly fitted suit can make a man feel like he is having a transformative experience.That's why the nonprofit, Sharp Dressed Man, opened its doors Saturday to offer free suits in a holiday giveaway at the Impact Village on the Baltimore Peninsula.Standing in the pouring rain, crowds of people eagerly wait to step inside Sharp Dressed Man.Every holiday season, the nonprofit hosts a free clothing giveaway offering suit jackets, pants, shirts, ties and belts.There is a closet of countless blazers and suit jackets for the men to choose from. When a person first walks in, someone takes their measurements...
dctheaterarts.org
‘A Christmas Carol’ is set in Baltimore with joy and heart at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company
I’ve long thought that if there were a moment in literature I could join and stay forever, it may just be Fezziwig’s Christmas party — a perfect evening of wassailing and dancing, in the spirit of joviality, generosity, and community. That is what A Christmas Carol —...
foxbaltimore.com
Tree lighting ceremony in Towson begins the holiday season
BALTIMORE CO (WBFF) — A tree lighting ceremony took place in Towson this weekend to kick off the holiday season. There was a great turnout for Friday's tree lighting in Baltimore County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Police participated in the event and the joy of the beginning of...
macaronikid.com
Giveaway: Baby Shark LIVE: The Christmas Show
This holiday season, surprise your child with tickets to this exciting show!. Enter HERE to win a family four pack of tickets to Baby Shark LIVE: The Christmas Show! at The Lyric Baltimore on Monday, December 26, 2022 at 3:00pm. This giveaway is in no way affiliated with or sponsored by Baby Shark LIVE.
wmar2news
Looking at extreme snow statistics for the Baltimore winters
BALTIMORE — With meteorological winter in full swing, the question starts to get brought up 'when will we see snow?'. As we know in Baltimore, winter can be feast or famine with snow. From big nor'easters that bring in huge amounts of snow, like our most recent one in...
thegreyhound.org
Best and Worst: Lunch Locations
The following represents the opinion of the student reporter and does not represent the views of Loyola University Maryland, the Greyhound, or Loyola University’s Department of Communication. Originally, I was going to write about the overall best dining location but soon realized each location had different strengths and weaknesses...
Nottingham MD
2022 Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade route announced
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The second annual Perry Hall Lighted Jeep Parade will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, and the parade route has been announced. Staging will begin at 4:00 p.m. and the parade will begin promptly at 5 p.m., rain or shine. Participants should meet in the Perry Hall Square shopping center, using the parking spots closest to Ebenezer Road. Management has asked that participants refrain from using the spots closest to business fronts. The parade will begin and end in the shopping center.
Local By Design, artists show their craft
Two minutes after meeting Suzanne Jett,you called her Suzi. Annapolis artists called her their best friend. She had a brilliant business plan which she shared at a fundraiser with Susan Sears.
Shop Small with Stevie: Makers of Maryland
Makers in Maryland will set up their shop at The Avenue at White Marsh this weekend. Nearly 100 local artists will be there for you to sample their products to shop from.
Nottingham MD
10 simple ways to prepare your vehicle for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—During the holiday season, car maintenance might be the last thing on your mind – but preparing your car for winter is crucial for safety and gas mileage. Avoid breaking down, getting stuck in snow, or being left out in the cold by following the 10 easy ways to prep your car for winter, courtesy of GasBuddy…
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
For stunning Mediterranean fare, dine at Café Filí
When my friends and I were surveying the Mount Vernon area for potential brunch spots, we happened upon Café Filí. Just a quick JHMI ride to Mount Vernon and a brisk five-minute walk to the restaurant, Café Filí is a convenient and valuable location that will satisfy your cravings for Mediterranean food.
thebellarion.com
Talented Artists of Bel Air Get Some Recognition
Bel Air High School is filled with talent in all departments. In our art section, we are lucky to have many talented artists of all ages, with some works being displayed at the A.A. Roberty Building, the Harford County Public Schools Central Office headquarters. As you walk down the hallways, you can see students’ beautiful work displayed. One of the current displays is pieces of the still life concept, completed in Ms. Nicole Jergensen’s classroom.
Family of fallen Howard County firefighter has home mortgage paid off
The wife and five kids of Lieutenant Nathan Flynn will no longer have to worry about paying their home mortgage.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
whatsupmag.com
Chesapeake Bay Beach Club
The Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has been a leader in the Wedding, Special Event, and Hospitality industry for over 20 years. Their commitment to excellence in service, food and beverage, and their exquisite property have won countless awards along the way. Over the years, the Chesapeake Bay Beach has grown to include waterfront event venues, flexible conference venues, a luxury boutique hotel, signature farm-to-table restaurant, wellness-focused full-service spa and salon, and marketplace offering locally-sourced small bites and luxury retail.
whatsupmag.com
Blue Crab Cupcakes
Blue Crab Cupcakes is a boutique bakery specializing in cupcakes, mini cupcakes, weddings, special occasion cakes, and macarons. The bakery is conveniently located off Route 50 in Annapolis Maryland. It’s an exciting visit to Blue Crab Cupcakes on Whitehall Rd. in Annapolis. Local Annapolitan and proprietor Carrie Olish leads her...
foxbaltimore.com
The Owner of the Hottest New Restaurant Chain is from Baltimore
Pinky Cole has always had a nose for business, hosting her first parties in Baltimore when she was around 14 years old. Her restaurant Slutty Vegan which has multiple locations in Atlanta and other cities in the south just opened two new more in New York and is valued at over One hundred million dollars and growing. Pinky is on a national book tour and recently stopped by Bmorelifestyle.
969wsig.com
Hay is for horses. Swimming pools are not
Frederick County sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to an unusual emergency call at a home on Green Springs Road. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said that a horse had jumped a fence around a swimming pool, walked out onto the nylon cover and fell into nine feet of water. Deputies cut the...
