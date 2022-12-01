Read full article on original website
FBoy Island is no more. HBO Max cancelled the campy dating show after just two seasons, Variety reported Monday, the latest programming casualty following the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger that closed this past April. The show, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, followed three women as they attempted to winnow down a field of 24 eligible bachelors—determining along the way if they were “f*** boys” more interested in manipulation or “nice guys” looking for love. Unscripted content like FBoy Island has been hit especially hard by the draconian cuts made by CEO David Zaslav—in fact, not a single unscripted show at HBO Max has been renewed since the merger went through, according to Variety. Read it at Variety
