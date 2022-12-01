Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving and Nike Part Ways
According to reports, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and the appeal company Nike and have parted ways. Irving was suspended as a Nike athlete after his controversy where he shared a film with antisemitic beliefs in them. While he has already returned to the Brooklyn Nets, he had not returned to Nike and now he will not. His shoes with Nike were some of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA. Irving is now free to sign another shoe deal with another company if he and another company decide to do that.
TJ Brodie Explains Oblique Injury, When he Will Return to Maple Leafs Lineup
The veteran defenseman pulled himself out of the lineup during warmups on Nov. 12 against he Vancouver Canucks and hasn't played since.
Trea Turner and the Phillies Are a Perfect Match
Philadelphia signed one of MLB’s most electric players and underscored its commitment to winning, no matter the cost.
Anthony Brown Out for Season with Torn Achilles
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Anthony Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the team’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week Thirteen. The night of the game Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feared the worst and Monday afternoon Head Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the torn Achilles to the media after Brown underwent an MRI. This injury is devastating to Brown, the team, and their overall depth at the position. The team considers itself a Super Bowl contender and this could hurt them moving forward.
