According to reports, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and the appeal company Nike and have parted ways. Irving was suspended as a Nike athlete after his controversy where he shared a film with antisemitic beliefs in them. While he has already returned to the Brooklyn Nets, he had not returned to Nike and now he will not. His shoes with Nike were some of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA. Irving is now free to sign another shoe deal with another company if he and another company decide to do that.

7 HOURS AGO