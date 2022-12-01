ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
defpen

Comments / 1

Related
defpen

Kyrie Irving and Nike Part Ways

According to reports, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and the appeal company Nike and have parted ways. Irving was suspended as a Nike athlete after his controversy where he shared a film with antisemitic beliefs in them. While he has already returned to the Brooklyn Nets, he had not returned to Nike and now he will not. His shoes with Nike were some of the most popular signature shoes in the NBA. Irving is now free to sign another shoe deal with another company if he and another company decide to do that.
defpen

Anthony Brown Out for Season with Torn Achilles

The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting cornerback Anthony Brown for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles. He suffered the injury in the team’s 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football in Week Thirteen. The night of the game Cowboys owner Jerry Jones feared the worst and Monday afternoon Head Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed the torn Achilles to the media after Brown underwent an MRI. This injury is devastating to Brown, the team, and their overall depth at the position. The team considers itself a Super Bowl contender and this could hurt them moving forward.
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy