Lions Honor Noodle the Pug with ‘Bones Game’ Against Jaguars
Saturday, the world of TikTok, and social media in general, got some shocking news... though we all knew it was likely coming someday - Noodle the Pug, who shot to fame on TikTok for his "Bones/No Bones Day" series, has sadly died. Noodle's owner posted about it, and almost instantly,...
Abandoned Southwestern High School: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Detroit's Southwestern High School had a good run...but a good run is never long enough. The school was built in 1921 at a cost of six hundred...
Report: Justin Verlander Agrees To Deal With New York Mets
American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (pictured as a Detroit Tiger) has agreed to a two-year deal to join the New York Mets, according to media reports. The former Detroit Tiger and Houston Astro will get an average of $43 million for the next two seasons with a vesting option for 2025. He will join his former Tiger teammate, Max Scherzer, in New York.
Detroit was the First City in the World to Get Phone Numbers
The city of Detroit had many firsts, but this one changed the world fast. The history of the telephone is surprisingly complicated. We know for sure that in 1876 Alexander Graham Bell got the first U.S. patent for the telephone. However, it appears that the first phone was actually created by Italian inventor Antonio Meucci in 1849.
Restaurants That Lansing Lost in 2022
Lansing has an incredible foodie scene. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's something to satisfy your appetite. But sadly, Lansing did permanently lose some restaurants in the last year. Whether it was because the owners wanted to move on, they had staffing shortages, or otherwise, we had to say goodbye to many restaurants.
Hey Detroit! You Could Be An Extra In Beverly Hills: Axel Foley
For the next week from Sunday, November 27th to Friday, December 2nd, the cameras will be in Detroit to film scenes for the fourth chapter of the "Beverly Hills Cop" series. This is the first time a film will be added to the series since 1994. The sequences will be...
You Could Own This 4-Bedroom Detroit Home For Just $250,000
As the Morningside neighborhood on the Eastside of Detroit goes through renovations, the area has become more desirable, meaning the housing market in this area is rising as well. This four-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior, amazing interior, and other amenities to make every dollar worth it. Roland Walker, better...
Look Around The Old Abandoned Belle Isle Zoo In Detroit
It sat abandoned for a bit of time, and nature did what it does best when humans stay away, and she reclaimed the area. The Belle Isle Zoo in Detroit closed its doors in 2004 due to budget cuts. While it sat empty for a long slate of time, it didn't mean people didn't get curious and explore the old zoo.
Woman Goes Viral After Falling Off A ‘Horse’ At Little Caesars Arena
There's nothing more fun than getting out and supporting your favorite team at a home game. The electric feeling you get while in the stands, cheering them on is so addicting that people buy season tickets to make sure they don't miss a moment. Going to see your team can...
What’s Happening in Lansing This Weekend? Christmas Stuff & More
It's officially the Christmas season! If you're looking for fun things to do this weekend (holiday related or not), here's what's happening around Lansing and Mid-Michigan from December 1-4, 2022. DeWitt Electric Light Parade. Get ready for the annual DeWitt Electric Light Parade this Friday night (12/2) beginning at 5:30pm...
Enjoy An Overnight Stay In A Michigan Cozy Container – Here’s How
Bridge Street Exchange, in Fenton, Michigan store is giving you the opportunity to enjoy a pure Michigan getaway. One lucky person will win an overnight stay at the Cozy Container in Brandon Township and over $1000 in Stormy Kromer gear. From now until December 22nd, guests at Bridge Street Exchange can earn tickets for the drawing that will determine a winner. Every purchase at BSE gets you in the running for this super unique experience.
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Look Inside This Massive Abandoned Movie Theater In Detroit
While the location has only been sitting abandoned now for two years, you probably wouldn't guess that based on the condition of the theater. The inside too is something that you won't see much of at a majority of the theaters you attend. Astounding Abandoned Detroit Movie. When it was...
Unique Home in Ferndale Made for Parties with Bathroom Beer Taps & More
Think Man Cave meets Frat House. There's really no other way to describe this $165,000 Ferndale bungalow that is all about the party in some interesting ways. Currently offered for sale, the house appears to be just like any other little neighborhood home in any town across the state, but what lies behind that charming front door is anything but run-of-the-mill.
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
Everything You Need to Know Before Adopting a Pet in Lansing
During this time of year, lots of people love to give the gift of a pet. Perhaps a new dog or cat for someone special in your life? But before you can take that new, sweet furry friend home, there are some things you need to know. First and foremost,...
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Free Shuttle Service for Passengers in Jackson on New Year’s Eve
Talk about perfect timing when it comes to celebrating the new year (2023) in style. Are you ready for free shuttle service in Jackson on new year's eve?. There's a lot to be said for "don't drink and drive." On new year's eve as we get ready to ring in the new year in Jackson, passengers will receive the royal treatment.
